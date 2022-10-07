Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For the Cleveland Premiere Of AMERICAN PSYCHO at Blank Canvas Theatre

Performances run October 21 – November 5.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Blank Canvas Theatre presents The Cleveland Premiere of AMERICAN PSYCHO, Music & Lyrics by Duncan Sheik, and Book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Based on the electrifying novel by Bret Easton Ellis, the musical tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a young and handsome Wall Street banker with impeccable taste and unquenchable desires. Patrick and his elite group of friends spend their days in chic restaurants, exclusive clubs, and designer labels. But at night, Patrick takes part in a darker indulgence, and his mask of sanity is starting to slip...

Tickets: $25

To purchase tickets for this show CLICK HERE





