Canton Museum of Art's School of Art Announces Fall Offering of Classes and Workshops

The Canton Museum of Art's (CMA) School of Art is now offering it's Fall semester of classes and workshops for students of all ages/ability levels.

Featuring over 30 new classes and workshops, for Adults, Teens, Kids and Toddlers, School of Art continues its in-person sessions, inside the classrooms at CMA. All School of Art classes and workshops are taught by professional artists and certified art teachers. Registration for Fall classes and workshops is now open and can be accessed on the CMA website at https://www.cantonart.org/learn



School of Art's Kids and Toddlers classes include hands-on, age-appropriate instruction including "My First Art Class," "Art of Illusion," and "Creative Clay." Art Play Dates, specifically designed for Toddlers ages 1-4, give young children a chance to experience a one-day workshop with a parent, grandparent or caregiver. Kids workshops include " Micro City Sculptures," "Urban Gravity Painting," and family-style "Mixed Media Memory-Making" where multi-generations of a family can experience art together.



https://www.cantonart.org/content/kids-classes-workshops



School of Art's Adults and Teens classes are inclusive for all levels of experience. Fall class offerings include 12 week long ceramics classes as well as 6 week long acrylic and watercolor painting classes, screen printing and figure drawing classes. School of Art is also offering a "Glass Fusing" class utilizing an in-house kiln and a "Silver Necklace Jewelry" class that will focus on soldering, cutting and bezel-setting techniques. Adults and Teens workshops for Fall will feature "Stained Glass Flower Garden Stake," "Stained Glass Fall Votive," "Ceramic Wall Vase," "Wet Felted Vessles," a "Silver Spoon Ring Workshop" and a "Speed Art and Beer Tasting with Fat Head's Brewery" workshop, sponsored in part by Fat Head's Brewery.



https://www.cantonart.org/learn/adults.