Cain Park To Present Acclaimed Jazz Vocalist Samara Joy Live This August

Cain Park has announced the much-anticipated live performance of acclaimed jazz vocalist Samara Joy, on August 23rd. Enjoy an evening under the stars when Samara Joy performs at the Cain Park Evans Amphitheater at 8:00 PM; doors open at 7:00 PM.

Samara Joy, 24, makes a case to be included among the likes of Sarah, Ella, and Billie as the next singular jazz singing sensation recorded by the venerable Verve Records.

Her voice, rich and velvety yet precociously refined, has already earned her fans like Anita Baker and Regina King and appearances on the TODAY Show, The Tonight Show w/Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show w/Stephen Colbert, CBS Mornings, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and more, in addition to millions of likes on TikTok—cementing her status as perhaps the first Gen Z jazz singing star. The New York Times praised the “silky-voiced rising star” for “helping jazz take a youthful turn,” while NPR's All Things Considered named her a “classic jazz singer from a new generation.”

The ascendant, 3x GRAMMY-winning vocalist, who has spent the past year touring across the globe on increasingly larger stages—is still shocked to be performing in front of thousands who hang on her every word. “I'm still very much a student, even though I've graduated,” Samara says. “So, this is only the beginning... there is much, much more to come.”

Nestled in the heart of Cleveland Heights, the Cain Park Evans Amphitheater provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of soul-stirring music.

Tickets

Tickets for Samara Joy's performance at Cain Park on August 23rd at 8:00 PM are available for purchase online at CainPark.com or by calling 216-371-3000.

﻿About Cain Park:

Cain Park provides experiences in the performing arts and arts education. Comprised of multiple venues located in a one-of-a-kind historic outdoor setting, Cain Park has been owned and operated by the city of Cleveland Heights since 1938.