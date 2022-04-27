CPT Presents Immersive CANDLELIGHT HYPOTHESIS WORKSHOP in May

Cleveland Public Theatre will present the World Premiere of Candlelight Hypothesis Workshop created and directed by Raymond Bobgan on stage at CPT's James Levin Theatre May 11 through May 21, 2022.

Unlike anything you've ever seen, this immersive performance empowers "the guests" (audience members) to curate their own experience. Inside the part museum, part haunted house, part workshop, guests witness scenes, monologues, dance, and music in this bold, multilayered performance. This sensory-rich "exhibition" weaves together threads of a mythical world where origami may come to life, moths can journey to a star, and the candle flame may be a doorway to a magical realm.

Guests are welcomed into the space in small groups at regular intervals from 7:00 and 8:30pm (3:00 and 4:30pm on Sunday). The cycle of performance unfolds multiple times each night. Guests may exit after one cycle or stay through until the very end.

This performance was created through a collaborative process engaging the full cast and design team.

This production includes frank discussions of neurodivergence.

The James Levin Theatre is ADA-compliant featuring a patron elevator and an all-gender, wheelchair accessible restroom.

CAST and CREW

Featuring: Principal Ensemble - Raymond Bobgan, Daniel McKinnon, Julia Miller, Martinique Mims, Anna Popa, Corin B. Self, Anastasía Urozhaeva, Eric Wloszek



Second Wave Ensemble: Alexa Fatheringham, Jordan Ficyk, Joseph Milan, Zyrece Montgomery, Brooke Myers, Kalindi Stockton, Hosea Billingsley

THE CREATIVE PRODUCTION TEAM

Creator, Director & Design Collaborator - Raymond Bobgan

Stage Manager - Angela Warholic

Light Designer & Design Collaborator - Benjamin Gantose

Design Collaborator - Anastasía Urozhaeva

Costume Designer - Holly Holsinger

Candlelight Hypothesis Workshop (May 11 - May 21, 2022) performance slots begin at 7:00pm, Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat/Mon and 3:00pm Sun May 15, in CPT's James Levin Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

EVERY TICKET is "Choose What You Pay" and will be offered online, over the phone, and at the Box Office.

PURCHASE TICKETS at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501. Reserve early! CPT never charges any ticket fees, ever.