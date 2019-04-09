CMT Announces 2019 Season Including INTO THE WOODS and PETE(HER) PAN

Cleveland Musical Theatre has announced its programming for 2019 after the success of last season's award-winning revised world premiere production of "Jane Eyre"! This new season highlights diversity and inclusivity, presenting empowering fables made for audiences of today.

Our 2019 season will feature a reimagined concert of Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine's "INTO THE WOODS" with a starry cast of Broadway legends originally from the state of Ohio, along with the world premiere of a brand new musical adaptation of Peter Pan written by award-winning writers & Broadway actors Douglas Lyons & Melvin Tunstall III entitled PETE(HER)PAN.

INTO THE WOODS

ONE NIGHT ONLY IN-CONCERT

Book by James Lapine

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Choreography by MARTÍN CESPEDES

Direction by Miles J. Sternfeld

Summer of 2019

The Town Hall in NYC

This special concert of James Lapine & Stephen Sondheim's Tony award-winning Broadway musical INTO THE WOODS features a phenomenal star-studded cast of Broadway legends originally from the state of Ohio, along with a chorus of emerging Cleveland-based talent. Proceeds will benefit important educational initiatives for young artists at Cleveland Musical Theatre.

PETE(HER)PAN

WORLD PREMIERE

Book by Melvin Tunstall III

Music by Michael Thurber & Douglas Lyons

Lyrics by Douglas Lyons

Choreography by MARTÍN CESPEDES

Direction by Miles J. Sternfeld

Winter of 2019

Cuyahoga Community College's Studio Theatre

After workshops at Northern Stage and Pace University, CMT presents the professional world premiere of award-winning writers Melvin Tunstall III, Douglas Lyons, and Michael Thurber'S new musical adaptation of Peter Pan! PETE(HER)PAN is the classic legend of Peter Pan and Wendy as seen through the eyes of Wendy's precocious and daring daughter Jane. This contemporary take on the classic J.M. Barrie tale is a thrill for the whole family.

Casting for portions of the season will be announced soon. Full details and updates can be found by visiting the Cleveland Musical Theatre website at www.ClevelandMusicalTheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You