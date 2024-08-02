CIM's Kulas Hall Project Receives $2 Million in New Funding

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, CIM announced the receipt of nearly $2 million since April, all of it earmarked by donors for the ongoing transformation of Kulas Hall, the iconic performance and teaching space at the heart of the school.

Many of the gifts and grants, which together propel Kulas fundraising past $10 million, represent the largest contributions to CIM from those individuals or organizations.

“These gifts make clear that the renovation of Kulas Hall is a project that resonates with our community and with stakeholders across Ohio,” said Trustee Bonnie M. Cook (BM ’77), Chair of CIM’s Kulas Hall Renovation Task Force.

“Our message in response is clear: CIM remains profoundly grateful and inspired by these votes of confidence in our students and our vision to be the future of classical music.”

The largest segment of the $2 million is a new $500,000 grant from the State of Ohio, one of several large contributions to capital projects included in the state’s 2024 budget. The new grant brings the total allotment for the Kulas project from Ohio to $1.15 million, the highest level of state funding in CIM history.

CIM would like to thank the many legislators that represent us in Cuyahoga County and the surrounding communities who have worked to secure this allotment.

The remaining $1.5 million since April came from CIM Trustees and Governing Members, as well as leading Cleveland foundations, whose invaluable endorsements support the renovation both financially and in spirit.

Specifically, CIM thanks the Kelvin and Eleanor Smith Foundation; the M.E. and F.J. Callahan Foundation; Governing Members Rebecca Dunn and Eugene Beer; Trustee Emeritus Rosemary Deioma; Trustees Cynthia Bassett, Eric Bower, Ann Buescher, Richard Hipple, Charles Marston, Shawn Riley, Susan Rothmann, and Elliott Schlang. CIM is also grateful for a lead gift of $5 million from Trustee Kevin and Kristen Stein and Family and for earlier commitments from Trustee Emeritus Christopher Swift; Trustees Robert Conrad, Charles Cooley, and Joseph Thomas.

The Kulas Hall renovation entails raising the ceiling some 30 feet to the roof deck, rerouting a complex network of ductwork, installing acoustical panels above the stage and acoustical banners throughout the hall, reshaping the side walls, and constructing an enhanced stage and orchestra pit.

In addition, 460 new seats selected by CIM’s students, faculty, staff, and guests will be installed, along with new state-of-the-art theater lighting and technology.

Groundbreaking on Kulas Hall began in late May 2024. The project has a 15-month timeline, and a grand reopening is still slated for September 2025. To view a livestream of the renovation process, click here.

“Thanks to our supporters and the hard work of our construction partners, and the task force led by Bonnie Cook, the biggest project CIM has undertaken in years is on budget and on schedule,” said Paul W. Hogle, CIM’s President & CEO.

“We look forward to welcoming our community back to Kulas Hall and to the profound impact this renovation will have on our students for generations to come.”

