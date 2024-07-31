CIM, Piano Cleveland Launch CIPC Medalist Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Victory at the Cleveland International Piano Competition is now even more life-changing, thanks to a new partnership with CIM.

On Tuesday, CIM and Piano Cleveland, presenter of the competition, announced a new residency program, through which the contest’s first-prize winner will engage in special teaching and performance opportunities as a guest at CIM.

The new program, presented by Piano Cleveland donors Daniel and Linda Silverberg in memory of Martha Joseph, launches this year following the 2024 competition, whose quarter-final round began July 29 at Severance Music Center.

“CIM and Piano Cleveland have long been partners, though not on this scale,” said Scott Harrison, CIM’s Executive Vice President & Provost. “We are thrilled now to formalize the natural bond between two organizations committed to the future of classical music.”

As Harrison notes, CIM and Piano Cleveland are far from strangers. Indeed, historically, the two are closely intertwined; Several of the contest’s earliest supporters – notably including former board president and competition advocate Martha Joseph – hailed from CIM, and many competition events have taken place in Kulas Hall.

Furthermore, several contest winners have gone on to enjoy extensive careers teaching and performing at CIM. Notable examples include Antonio Pompa-Baldi, Head of the Piano Department, former CIM artist-in-residence Sergei Babayan, and incoming piano faculty Ilya Itin.

The new partnership, announced during the early rounds of the 50th anniversary competition, essentially formalizes the tradition these artists and others have blazed.

“We’ve been looking for a way for our two organizations to be more closely affiliated,” said Yaron Kohlberg, president of Piano Cleveland. “This gives both institutions an opportunity to get to know each other better and work together on a deeper level.”

The 2024 winner will be decided Saturday, Aug. 10, when the last of four finalists competes in the final round with The Cleveland Orchestra at Severance Music Center.

In addition to one of the most coveted first-prize packages from Piano Cleveland, that winner also will enjoy a 10-day residency at CIM that includes a solo recital in Mixon Hall; a lecture or workshop; and several private teaching and masterclass opportunities alongside Pompa-Baldi and other members of the faculty. All of this is expected to take place in fall 2025.

Kohlberg described the new residency as an invaluable addition to the prize package. Cash, recitals, and a recording are extremely valuable, he said, but with a residency at CIM to boot, the 2024 winner will be like every graduate of CIM: uniquely well prepared to pursue whatever path he or she desires.

Young pianists are “starting to think about their future,” said Kohlberg, himself a concert pianist. “A lot of people go on to a performance career but also end up teaching. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn how to do that. It’s a huge benefit for them.”

