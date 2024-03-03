CIM Offers On-Ramp To Music Study With New FUNdamentals Summer Camp

Good news, parents. Piquing your child's interest in music just got a whole lot easier.

The solution? Music FUNdamentals, the newest and most accessible summer camp yet at the Cleveland Institute of Music.

Designed for the curious beginner, this new one-week day-camp cultivates a healthy love for music and lays the foundation for future study, all in a fun, nurturing, and uniquely creative environment.

“This really is a starting point for parents,” said Jennifer Call, director of CIM's youth programs. “It's more of a general music experience. Kids don't already have to be proficient.”

Here are the basics of Music FUNdamentals.

The camp is for children in grades two through six and takes place from 9am to 4pm each day from Monday, July 29 to Friday, Aug. 2 at CIM's main campus in Cleveland's University Circle.

Don't worry if your child doesn't own an instrument. Even if they had one, they wouldn't need it.

That's because this camp is for the musically inquisitive. Instead of taking private lessons, FUNdamentals campers will spend the week with experienced faculty learning about instruments, singing in groups, listening to advanced players, and developing a sense of rhythm and musical literacy.

In other words, they'll benefit from the same holistic approach CIM takes with older musicians, but applied to beginners.

“The whole idea is they're going to be engaged in fun activities making and creating music,” Call explained.

Music isn't the only thing they'll make, either. Between their classes, guest performances, and a surprise field trip, FUNdamentals campers also can expect to make a lot of friends.

If there's one thing CIM's experts have learned from years of teaching children, it's that young people learn best when they feel part of a community.

After FUNdamentals, Call said, “Kids that aren't already our students may start to see themselves here.”

DETAILS

Dates: Monday, July 29-Friday, Aug. 2.

Hours: 9am-4pm (snacks provided).

Location: Cleveland Institute of Music, 11021 East Blvd., Cleveland.

Tuition: $350 *limited need-based financial assistance available.

Registration: cim.edu/fundamentals.

Questions? Email preparatoryweb@cim.edu.

Cleveland Institute of Music

The Cleveland Institute of Music empowers the world's most talented classical music students to fulfill their dreams and potential. Its graduates command the most celebrated and revered stages in the world as soloists, leading roles, chamber musicians, and ensemble members; compose meaningful, award-winning new repertoire; produce Grammy Award-winning recordings; and are highly sought-after teaching artists, administrators, and thought leaders. A testament to the excellence of a CIM education, more than half of the members of The Cleveland Orchestra are connected to CIM as members of the faculty, alumni, or both, and CIM alumni occupy hundreds of chairs in major orchestras worldwide. The school's increasingly diverse collegiate and pre-college student bodies benefit from access to world-renowned visiting artists, intensive study with CIM's stellar faculty, and the rich curriculum offered by CIM's partner, Case Western Reserve University. A leader among its peers, CIM is the largest presenter of free performances, masterclasses, and community concerts in the Midwest, hosting hundreds of events each year on campus and at locations regionwide, including Severance Music Center. Explore cim.edu to learn more.