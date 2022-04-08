Beck Center for the Arts to Stage RAZZLE DAZZLE: UNPAUSE & REWIND

Beck Center for the Arts' Creative Arts Therapies Department is pleased to present an original theatrical production with music, Razzle Dazzle: Unpause & Rewind, to be performed live on April 29 and April 30, 2022.

The cast consists of adults with disabilities and community volunteers, many of whom have been part of numerous Razzle Dazzle productions over the last 20 years. Many hours of rehearsal come together in an adapted arts musical theater production that culminates on April 29, and in two April 30 performances at Beck Center's Lakewood campus. This production will have you taking the time to simply pause, then rewind to a simpler time. These 34 performers will take the stage to razzle and dazzle all your senses, and warm your heart.

Ed Gallagher, Director of Education, states, "Razzle Dazzle is what we are all about at Beck Center! The stage is where cast members of all abilities create a colorful work that engages and entertains. This anniversary production highlights a dazzling cast that is ready to entertain with their talents and abilities."

Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday April 29, and 4:00 pm, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday April 30, 2022. Performances will be held in freshly remodeled, and renamed, Beck Center's Music & Creative Arts Therapy (MCAT) Building in the Recital Hall. Tickets for the opening night performance on Friday, April 29 are just $15 per person. This theatrical experience includes a post-show reception, and meet-and-greet with cast and crew members. Ticket maximum is four (4) per household, please. Group homes should contact Ed Gallagher at egallagher@beckcenter.org to purchase their block of tickets. Tickets for each performance will be General Admission. Tickets to the in-person production can be found at beckcenter.org.

The 4:00 pm and 7:30 pm Saturday, April 30 performances are free, and open to the public, but reservations must be made. Donations will be accepted and will provide support to Beck Center's Creative Arts Therapies program. Ticket maximum is four (4) per household. Group homes should contact Ed Gallagher at egallagher@beckcenter.org to reserve their free block of tickets.

For more information about this production please visit beckcenter.org. Beck Center COVID precautions can be found at beckcenter.org/COVID. Regardless of which curtain time patrons attend this inspiring production, they are also invited to attend a free visual arts exhibition of work by Creative Arts Therapy clients, in the lobby of the Music & Creative Arts Therapies Building, and the main building.

An online streaming option of this production is available for the April 29th show only and the streaming tickets may be purchased at ShowTix4U.com.