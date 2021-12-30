Beck Center for the Arts Cancels ELF Due to Covid Concerns

Beck Center for the Arts has just announced that due to COVID-19 concerns the remaining performances of Elf the Musical will be cancelled on Thursday, December 30, Friday, December 31, and Sunday, January 2, 2022.

If a patron purchased Elf the Musical theater tickets directly from Beck Center for the Arts' Customer Service (in-person, phone, or online), they need take no action, and will receive a full refund, including handling fees. Credit card refunds will appear on their account within 7-10 business days.

If you have questions, please call Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.