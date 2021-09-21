Beck Center and TRANSIT ARTS Presents THE CULTURAL HERITAGE EXHIBITION & EXPERIENCE, A DISPLAY OF VISUAL ARTS

Beck Center for the Arts unveils a new visual arts exhibition created by local regional talents that is a feast for the senses. In collaboration with TRANSIT ARTS, a program of Central Community House, some pieces on display are even available for purchase at Customer Service inside Beck Center's main building.

An annual event, this Cultural Heritage Exhibition & Experience 2021 features paintings and drawings by Lawrence Baker, Richard Duarte Brown, Malik Carrington, and Katerina Armeria, and would not be possible without the generous funding by The Gund Foundation.

Ed Gallagher, Director of Education states, "Bringing together four outstanding artists to share their skills and stories is a highlight! From the seasoned professionals of Mr. Baker and Mr. Brown sharing a lifetime of talent and artistic work, to the rising stars of Ms. Armeria and Mr. Carrington there are stories and talents from across the state and the ages for everyone."

This exhibition is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages. To view the gallery of this work, please visit Beck Center's Jean Bulicek Galleria in the main building on the campus in Lakewood. Sales are arranged through Customer Service in person or at 216.521.2540 x10. Beck Center Customer Service is open Monday through Thursday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Friday 9:00 AM to 10:30 PM, Sat 9:00 AM to 10:30 PM and during matinee hours on Sundays when a show is in performance.

To enjoy these art pieces digitally, please visit Beck Center Facebook Album at the conclusion of the exhibition.

For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org. To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org.