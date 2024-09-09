Beck Center Produces Diverse Prospectives with Cultural Heritage Exhibition & Experience 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beck Center for the Arts will showcase local diverse talent in visual arts Cultural Heritage Exhibition & Experience 2024

In this free visual arts exhibition, open to the public, talents and work include paintings, photos, and mixed media art by Augusto Bordelois, Camilo Gonzalez Barragán, Jimmie Woody, and Sean Wheeler. These works are on display in the Hoffman-Stach Gallery, in the main building, first floor, from September 6 - November 1, 2024.

Regarding the talents in this annual exhibition, Melinda Placko, Associate Director, Music & Visual Arts Education, and Gallery Coordinator stated, "The artists in this exhibition are each deeply inspired by their cultural background. Painter Augusto Bordelois offers a series of vivid oil paintings with a nod to the magic realism of his native Cuba. Film photographer Camilo Barragan Gonzalez shares poetic portraits of family, and the Colombian landscape. Painter Sean Wheeler expressively reflects on the U.S. flag through textured, unstretched canvas. And Jimmie Woody's playful mixed media portraits instigate conversation and deeper learning on the African American experience. This will be the first major showing of visual art by this well-respected Cleveland theater and film director. I hope you will join us to experience their artwork."

The free artists' reception is open to everyone on Friday, November 1, 2024 in the main building lobby from 6 pm to 8 pm at Beck Center for the Arts at 17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, Ohio 44107.

Sales of these pieces of art are arranged through Customer Service in person or at 216.521.2540.

For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org. To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts offers professional theater, as well as arts education for all ages, skill levels, and abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies.

Financial assistance is offered to qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.

Comments