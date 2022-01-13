Beck Center President & CEO Cindy Einhouse Makes The Cleveland 500 List

Cleveland Magazine's 2022 edition of The Cleveland 500 is a compendium that profiles leaders from all facets of the business, professional, entertainment, education and technology sectors. Profiles within this issue offer insights on what it means to be successful, influential and powerful in Greater Cleveland. It also offers personal anecdotes on what it takes to lead and inspire.

Cindy Einhouse said, regarding this honor, "On behalf of Beck Center for the Arts, I'd like to thank Cleveland Magazine for including me in this spectacular group of 500. Cleveland definitely has a lot to celebrate!"

Ms. Einhouse was selected as an honoree for her work in the field of Arts & Museums.

"Our goal is to give recognition to those who serve and inspire greater collaboration in our community by looking to make a positive impact on Cleveland," says Lute Harmon Sr., Chairman of Great Lakes Publishing and Executive Editor of The Cleveland 500. "Greater Cleveland is filled with outstanding leaders who live and breathe the important missions of their organizations. In order to lead, they serve. It is our wish that The Cleveland 500 is one step in creating relationships that lead to growth and progress."

Cleveland Magazine is a city and regional publication that serves all of Northeast Ohio. The 50-year-old publication offers engaging and authoritative stories on dinning, arts and entertainment, shopping, home and garden, business and civic issues affecting Clevelanders.