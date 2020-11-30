Beck Center For The Arts Presents SPONTANEITY ALIVE Exhibition

Beck Center for the Arts launches a new visual arts adventure to celebrate three Ohio-based artists in the Spontaneity Alive Exhibition. A diverse panel judged the work of several talented artists to choose the top three for this new exhibition. A celebration and reminder of arts flourishing in troubling times, Beck Center's Spontaneity Alive exhibition infuses hope and happiness into our surrounding community. Beck Center is proud to present the winners: Katherine Check, Eileen Dorsey, Danielle Goins.

Beck Center asked artists interested in submitting their work for this exhibition to dive into the world around them with fresh eyes and new perspectives, feeling the world in its full vibrant and wild nature. To celebrate the beauty of natural and spontaneous scenes, the artists were asked to present works depicting movement, color, light, and everyday scenes with new purpose.

Jessica McGrath, Assistant Director of Education, who also oversees Visual Arts Education states, "The work of these three artists displays a beauty, bliss, and vibrancy that will uplift the spirits. We are thrilled to showcase their delightful and spontaneous selections in this year's exhibition, an offering of hope and happiness in difficult times." To view the gallery of this work, please visit Beck Center's Jean Bulicek Galleria in the main building. Sales are arranged through Customer Service in person or at 216.521.2540 x10. Beck Center is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and Sat 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM."

For more information please visit beckcenter.org or Beck Center's Facebook Event, and to see the work of these visual artists, please visit them each at their websites:

· Katherine Check

· Eileen Dorsey

· Danielle Goins

