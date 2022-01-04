Beck Center For The Arts Presents LIZZIE THE MUSICAL

Beck Center for the Arts will present LIZZIE the Musical, collaborating once again with the esteemed Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program. This production has played to sold out theaters around the world, earning a vast array of international awards. This show, quite literally, rocks.

Victoria Bussert, director of this production, and previous incarnations of this musical says, "LIZZIE is such an exciting musical, I can't wait to tackle it again for the Beck Center!" Ms. Bussert's history with this musical includes a production off-Broadway. Music and lyrics are by Steven Cheklik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt. The cast is comprised of some of the best musical theater students who were accepted into the highly competitive Music Theatre Program at Baldwin Wallace University. Musical direction is by Matthew Webb, and choreography is by Gregory Daniels.

This limited engagement runs February 4 through February 27, 2022 in the Senney Theater. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Additional Thursday performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on February 10, 17, and 24. Buy early and save with promo code: TRIAL (all caps) to receive $5 off each adult or senior ticket purchased by January 28, 2022. Preview performance is the Thursday before Opening Night, February 3, 2022. Tickets range from $10 Smart Seats to $34 each, plus fees. Group and student discounts are available at 216-521-2540 x10. Tickets are on sale now.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.

LIZZIE the Musical has been developed with the assistance of tiny mythic theatre company, HERE arts center, Took An Axe Productions (Hillary Richard & Peter McCabe), Brisa Trinchero/Corey Brunish (Make Musicals) and Van Dean/Kenny Howard (Broadway Consortium).