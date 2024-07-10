Beck Center For The Arts Presents Faculty & Staff Visual Arts Exhibition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beck Center for the Arts is once again displaying the artistic work of visual arts faculty and staff. Many items on display are available for purchase at Customer Service.

This Beck Center Faculty & Staff Visual Arts Exhibition is free and open to the public. All are invited to experience this exhibition now through August 16, 2024. A special reception will take place on Friday, July 26, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This annual event displays the talent of Beck Center's visual arts team, faculty and staff members. This year's exhibition highlights the work of Ryan Finley, Andrew Barclay Flinn, Jocelynn Lash, Tanya Long, Paul Passano, Patricia Hanahan Sigmier, Mary McGowan-Doyle, Justin Pintabona, Randee Stroud, Cass Penegor, T.J. Rovito, Spencer Pines, Savannah Saliby, Mike Jones, Glenn Dobry, Patsy Coffey Kline, and Melinda Placko.

Melinda Placko, Associate Director of Music and Visual Arts, shared, “We are fortunate to have many inspired artists working on staff and faculty at Beck Center! This group exhibition features work in ceramic sculpture, watercolor, collage, painting, screenprint, and mixed media."

This exhibition is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages. To view this art, please visit Beck Center's Hoffman-Stach Gallery on the first floor of the main building on the campus in Lakewood. Sales are arranged through customer service in person, or at 216.521.2540. The Artists' Reception is a very special public event that is free for anyone, on Friday July 26, 2024 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM in the Daniels' Lounge. For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org.

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Summer camps and classes are available for registration today.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.

