Beck Center For The Arts Presents BECK CENTER: AN HISTORIC BRIDGE Featuring The Photographic Work Of Jason Edleman

Edleman celebrates Beck Center's 90th Anniversary by capturing various spaces that are not accessible to the public.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Beck Center For The Arts Presents BECK CENTER: AN HISTORIC BRIDGE Featuring The Photographic Work Of Jason Edleman

Beck Center for the Arts  introduces the artistic work of local photographer, Jason Edleman. Edleman celebrates Beck Center's 90th Anniversary by capturing various spaces that are not accessible to the public, which include but are not limited to backstage, costume, and prop storage, the catwalk, and inside staff meetings. In other words, he showcases spaces that always live “behind the curtain.” His artwork fuses Beck Center and local sights in Northeast Ohio.

Jason Edleman expresses that "Like the historic bridges of Cleveland, I see the Beck Center as a Bridge between past and future in the Art scene. This exhibit is a sampling of the hundreds of images I have captured over many years as a student, parent, and volunteer; My personal bridge". This free photography exhibition occurs from July 29 to August 25, 2023. The opening reception is July 28, 2023 from 6:00-7:30pm in the main building, first floor.

This exhibition is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages. To view this art, please visit Beck Center's MCAT Lobby Gallery & Main Building Studio Theater Gallery. Pieces are for sale at Customer Service. For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org.

Edward Gallagher, Director of Education, shared, “It is exciting to welcome longtime photographer Jason Edleman to Beck Center to share some glimpses behind the scenes.  It was his concept and resulting efforts that share another view of Beck Center as we celebrate 90 years!”

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Summer camps and classes are available for registration today.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.




Recommended For You