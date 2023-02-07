Beck Center For The Arts Presents 78th Rotary Club Speech, Music, and Visual Arts Student Competition

Beck Center for the Arts will present the Annual Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River Speech, Music, and Visual Arts contests once again. This is the 78th year of this competition, and Beck Center has been the lead collaborative partner for over 25 years.

Beck Center is the only non-profit arts organization to host all three competitions over the years. Over $3,000 in prize money will be awarded to area students. The awards ceremony is free, open to the public, and held in Beck Center's Senney Theater on April 17, 2023. Beck Center wants to share the news far and wide to any area students who might be interested, and so that teachers and administrators may share this opportunity with their students.

Students eligible to participate may be homeschooled or currently attend a high school in one either Lakewood or Rocky River, Ohio. Eligible schools include Padre Pio, as well as Lakewood, Lutheran West, Magnificat, Rocky River, and St. Edward High Schools

Ed Gallagher, Beck Center Director of Education states of these festivities, "Rotary, on top of all of its good work in the community, continues to support students in this very unique way. This is an amazing way to acknowledge the talented and thoughtful efforts put forth by local students to share their talents with the community, and I am proud that Beck Center is part of the contests."

Each student must go through their faculty representative at their school for their competition area for that topic about how to participate. Homeschoolers must have a parent sign the entry forms. Details can be found on the entry forms, including contest information, due dates and contest dates. Please click here for the speech form, the music form, and the visual arts forms on Beckcenter.org.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.