Beck Center For The Arts Cancels Two Of The Remaining ELF THE MUSICAL Performances Due to COVID Concerns

There is no expectation of cancelling any other remaining performance dates through January 2, 2022 at this time.

Dec. 21, 2021  

Beck Center for the Arts regrets to announce that due to COVID-19 concerns the performances of Elf the Musical will be cancelled on Wednesday, December 22, and Thursday, December 23, 2021.

If a patron purchased Elf the Musical theater tickets directly from Beck Center for the Arts' Customer Service (in-person, phone, or online), they need take no action, and will receive a full refund, including handling fees. Credit card refunds will appear on their account within 7-10 business days.

Tickets are still available for December 31, 2021, and January 2, 2022 performances of Elf the Musical and can be purchased at www.beckcenter.org or by calling Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.

Please visit beckcenter.org, Beck Center's Facebook page or Beck Center's Twitter page for information on upcoming remaining performances. A decision will be made on the final performances of Elf the Musical the afternoon of Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.


