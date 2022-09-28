Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Beck Center For The Arts Announces 2022-23 Youth Theater Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

Sep. 28, 2022  

Beck Center for the Arts, one of the oldest continuously running Youth Theater programs in the nation has announced the 74th Youth Theater Season for 2022-2023.

The 2022-2023 season includes shows for the entire family. The season begins with a modern parody of the classic Canterbury Tales. Audiences will be laughing in the aisles with this fresh take on the famous fables with The Canterbury Tales Or... Geoffrey Chaucer's Flying Circus, directed by Russel Stich. Next up is Barbara Robinson's The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Based on the novel, this widely beloved Christmas tale, under the direction of Rachel Spence, will warm your heart and keep you laughing. Our teens will then tackle Shakespeare and zombies in the gloriously creative William Shakespeare's Land of the Dead. Rounding out the season is a medieval kingdom in need of a princess in the charming musical Once Upon a Mattress. This adaptation of The Princess and the Pea is sure to please young and older audiences alike.


Sarah Clare, Associate Director of Theater Education states, "As a lover of literature, I'm excited for our students to explore these classic texts through these contemporary adaptations. I can't wait to see what our production teams and students do with these wonderful works."

Beck Center for the Arts' Youth Theater alumni include Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black; Manhattan); Dee Hoty (three-time Tony Nominee); Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold; Transformers: The Last Night); Rory O'Malley (Hamilton; Tony Nominee, Book of Mormon); and Daniel Reichard (Drama Desk Nominee, Jersey Boys).

Ticket prices are $14 Adult/Senior, and $12 Children/Student (ages 18 & under). Please reserve tickets at beckcenter.org, call 216.521.2540 or simply stop by Beck Center Customer Service in person.

Season available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199579®id=58&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.beckcenter.org%2Fyouth-theater?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


