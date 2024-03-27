BIG FISH, HYPE MAN & More Set for Cain Park's 2024 Alma Theater Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cain Park is embarking on an ambitious and diverse Alma Theater season. For the first time in decades, the annual summer productions will feature plays, educational theater, and its signature musicals. A total of five productions will keep the Alma Theater bustling from May 30th until September 15th.

Cain Park's 2024 Alma Theater Season includes:

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

May 30-June 9, directed by Patrick Ciamacco: With music and lyrics by William Finn, book by Rachel Sheinkin. Conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss. This Tony and Drama Desk Award winning musical is the charming and humorous musical that follows the quirky participants of a middle school spelling bee as they navigate the ups and downs of adolescence.

The show is performed without an intermission and is rated PG-13.

Big Fish

June 20-30, directed by Joanna May Cullinan: With music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, book by John August. Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the film by Tim Burton, it is a magical musical about fathers, sons, and the stories we use to define ourselves. Appropriate for all ages.

Hype Man

July 12-21, directed by Jeannine Gaskin: Written by Idris Goodwin. A powerful and timely drama that explores themes of race, identity, and friendship through the lens of hip-hop culture. Set against the backdrop of a rising rap star's tour, this thought-provoking production challenges audiences to confront the complexities of contemporary society. Performed without intermission. Appropriate for high school and above. Children 15 and under should be accompanied by an adult.

Madagascar Jr., The Musical

July 26-28, directed by Rachel Zake: Music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Somellian, book by Kevin Del Aguila. A delightful adaptation of the beloved animated film, Madagascar Jr. brings to life the hilarious adventures of Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Gloria the Hippo, and Melman the Giraffe as they escape from the Central Park Zoo and embark on a wild journey to the island of Madagascar. One hour without intermission. Appropriate for all ages.

A View from the Bridge

September 5-15, directed by Celeste Cosentino: Arthur Miller's classic drama takes center stage in this gripping exploration of love, loyalty, and betrayal in 1950s Brooklyn. As tensions escalate within a close-knit Italian-American community, one man's obsession threatens to tear apart the fabric of family and tradition. Performed with an intermission, adult themes.

“This season represents a reinvestment in our Cain Park artistic community,” said Ian Hinz, General Manager of Cain Park. “By bringing back plays and educational theater to the Alma, we acknowledge the very roots of what Dr. Dina Rees Evans envisioned eighty-seven years ago.

“We are thrilled to welcome new and diverse artistic voices to the Cain Park team with directors Jeannine Gaskin, Rachel Zake, and Celeste Cosentino,” Hinz added.

"Both of our musicals this summer are grounded by such heart while taking audiences on unexpected twists and turns that will leave them full of joy and laughter," said Joanna May Cullinan, Artistic Director for musical theater at Cain Park.

Joanna May Cullinan's previous Cain Park credits include Fun Home, School of Rock, Ragtime, Memphis, and Rock of Ages. Director Patrick Ciamacco, who is making his Cain Park debut, is the founder and artistic director of Blank Canvas Theatre.

Cain Park's 2024 Theater Season tickets, including discount subscription packages, will go on sale Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

﻿Tickets for musicals and plays range from $25 - $35. Prices increase $3 on day of show. Senior, student and military discounts available. $20 lottery tickets available day of show.

Madagascar Jr. tickets are $15 for Adults and $5 for students.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Cain Park's official website at www.cainpark.com or call the box office at 216-371-3000.