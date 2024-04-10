Audition Appointments Open for Cleveland Orchestra Choruses

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Audition appointments are now open for The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, the Blossom Festival Chorus, The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, and The Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Choruses.

Auditions will be held on May 21, May 29, and June 1 for The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and the Blossom Festival Chorus, April 20 and May 19 for The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, and May 19 and May 20 for The Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Choruses. All auditions take place at University Circle United Methodist Church. Appointments are required and can be made online here.

"We always look forward to hearing new singers at the spring auditions. The thrill of singing with The Cleveland Orchestra and this wonderful choral community is unmatched. You won’t find this experience anywhere else,” said Lisa Wong, director of choruses for The Cleveland Orchestra. “We are proud to offer each of our ensembles at no cost to the members, thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors. The season ahead features many stunning choral works; if you have considered auditioning, now is the time.”

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus will join The Cleveland Orchestra on stage at Severance Music Center for six programs during the 2024–25 season, including Mahler’s Symphony No. 3 conducted by Klaus Mäkelä, the world premiere of a work by Bernd Richard Deutsch, J.S. Bach’s Magnificat conducted by Bernard Labadie, and the 2025 Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival production of Janáček’s Jenůfa conducted by Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Franz Welser-Möst.

This summer at Blossom Music Center, the Blossom Festival Chorus will perform Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor and Howard Shore’s Academy and Grammy Award–winning score for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus is for students in grades 9 through 12 who are passionate about singing and expanding their music education. The Youth Chorus performs annually with The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and frequently with The Cleveland Orchestra, providing opportunities to perform symphonic works not typical for high school students. Audition registration can be found here.

Students starting in grade 4 may register without auditioning for The Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Preparatory Chorus. Students starting in grade 6 may audition for The Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus, which will perform the live score of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King with The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center and Mahler’s Symphony No. 3 at Severance Music Center. More information is available here.

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus also offers fellowships for undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a degree in a music-related field during the 2024–25 academic year. Named after a longtime member of The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, the Shari Bierman Singer Fellowship is awarded to students who have demonstrated academic and musical talent. Up to three fellowships for the amount of $3,500 each are available. The recipients will also receive additional guidance and mentorship opportunities through The Cleveland Orchestra. The deadline to apply is April 17.

Additional information on audition requirements, rehearsal schedules, and performances for the adult choruses and Fellowship can be found here.