Arts In August Presents A Free Drive-in Performance by Verb Ballets

Arts in August reconcieves their annual festival into a drive-in performance with Verb Ballets at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Tremont on August 8, 2020 at 7:00pm.

This free community performance will feature audience favorite, Bolero, with the energy, propulsion, and intensity of Ravel's famous crescendo to a visual masterpiece. The company remounts Tommie-Waheed Evans' Surge.Capacity.Force., a moving work with a fierce physical language that communicates relevant statements about social justice. Plus, a new work by company dancer Kate Webb that was created as a response to the isolation of COVID-19, showcases the power of art to get us through this time.

Arts in August performances are free and open to the public. A free ticket is required per car through Eventbrite. Vehicles will be directed to parking to allow for social distancing. If guests sit outside your vehicle, they are required to wear a mask and maintain at least 6' social distance with other audiences members. If guests are sick with COVID-19, have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, it is important to stay home for the safety of all.

Arts in August is presented in partnership by Tremont West Development Corporation, LAND Studio, Cleveland Public Theatre and Councilman Kerry McCormack, Ward 3.

August 8, 2020 7:00PMArts in August - Drive-in performance of Verb BalletsAnnunciation Greek Orthodox Church Parking lot2187 W 14th St, Cleveland, OH 4411Free ticket per car but must be reserved

