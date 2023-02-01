ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL & More Set for Great Lakes Theater 2023-24 Season

Great Lakes Theater has unveiled an exciting six-production lineup to comprise the company's 2023-24 season. Great Lakes Theater's sixty-second season is scheduled to run from September 2023 through May 2024 at Playhouse Square's Hanna and Mimi Ohio Theatres.

GLT will launch its 2023-24 season with the Northeast Ohio premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (September 22 - October 8, 2023), closely followed by the bloody good romp Dracula: The Bloody Truth (October 20 - November 5, 2023). Then, GLT's 35th production of Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol (November 24 - December 23, 2023), will ring in the holiday season. The second half of the season starts as GLT presents the famous Hercule Poirot mystery, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express (February 9 - March 3, 2024), and continues in the spring with Shakespeare's uproarious battle of the sexes, The Merry Wives of Windsor (March 22 - April 7, 2024). The 2023-24 season will close with a touching musical celebration of a country legend, Always...Patsy Cline (April 26 - May 19, 2024).

Great Lakes Theater's 2023-24 season is supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. State tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) make Great Lakes Theater's upcoming 2023-24 season possible. The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.

Five of the company's 2023-24 season offerings (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dracula: The Bloody Truth, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and Always...Patsy Cline) will appear in GLT's audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square. A Christmas Carol will remain in its traditional Mimi Ohio Theatre setting.

Enjoy exhilarating productions in an intimate theater setting. Great Lakes Theater's award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre features a visionary "Great Room" inspired design that integrates the artist and audience experience into a unified environment. Hanna patrons select from a variety of seating opportunities, including traditional theater seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, banquette couches, and private box seating. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage and no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance to create a unique, audience-friendly theatrical experience.

Great Lakes Theater will continue to afford patrons extraordinary access at every Hanna Theatre performance in 2023-24. The Hanna's doors always open sixty minutes before each show, allowing patrons to observe the complete pre-show preparation of GLT's actors and technical staff. Elements such as stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic pre-sets, technical cue rehearsals, and actor warm-ups are conducted in full view of patrons, offering GLT audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the theatrical process. A complete list of pre-/post-show enhancement programming is available at www.greatlakestheater.org.

Subscriptions to Great Lakes Theater's 2023-24 season are on sale now. Adult subscriptions start as low as $207, and subscriptions for patrons 25 and under begin at $42. For complete information, patrons should call (216) 453-4458 or visit www.greatlakestheater.org.

Single tickets will go on sale in July 2023. Regular-priced adult tickets will range from $20 - $89. Regular-priced youth tickets for the Hanna Theatre are $15 ($30 for A Christmas Carol in the Mimi Ohio Theatre) and will be available for all performances.

Great Lakes Theater has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. The first resident company of Playhouse Square, GLT will celebrate its 42nd year in downtown Cleveland this season. On its main stage and through its extensive education programming, Great Lakes Theater impacts the lives of over 100,000 adults and students annually.