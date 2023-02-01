Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL & More Set for Great Lakes Theater 2023-24 Season

ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL & More Set for Great Lakes Theater 2023-24 Season

Great Lakes Theater’s sixty-second season is scheduled to run from September 2023 through May 2024 at Playhouse Square’s Hanna and Mimi Ohio Theatres. 

Feb. 01, 2023  

Great Lakes Theater has unveiled an exciting six-production lineup to comprise the company's 2023-24 season. Great Lakes Theater's sixty-second season is scheduled to run from September 2023 through May 2024 at Playhouse Square's Hanna and Mimi Ohio Theatres.

GLT will launch its 2023-24 season with the Northeast Ohio premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (September 22 - October 8, 2023), closely followed by the bloody good romp Dracula: The Bloody Truth (October 20 - November 5, 2023). Then, GLT's 35th production of Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol (November 24 - December 23, 2023), will ring in the holiday season. The second half of the season starts as GLT presents the famous Hercule Poirot mystery, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express (February 9 - March 3, 2024), and continues in the spring with Shakespeare's uproarious battle of the sexes, The Merry Wives of Windsor (March 22 - April 7, 2024). The 2023-24 season will close with a touching musical celebration of a country legend, Always...Patsy Cline (April 26 - May 19, 2024).

Great Lakes Theater's 2023-24 season is supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. State tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) make Great Lakes Theater's upcoming 2023-24 season possible. The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.

Five of the company's 2023-24 season offerings (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dracula: The Bloody Truth, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and Always...Patsy Cline) will appear in GLT's audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square. A Christmas Carol will remain in its traditional Mimi Ohio Theatre setting.

Enjoy exhilarating productions in an intimate theater setting. Great Lakes Theater's award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre features a visionary "Great Room" inspired design that integrates the artist and audience experience into a unified environment. Hanna patrons select from a variety of seating opportunities, including traditional theater seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, banquette couches, and private box seating. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage and no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance to create a unique, audience-friendly theatrical experience.

Great Lakes Theater will continue to afford patrons extraordinary access at every Hanna Theatre performance in 2023-24. The Hanna's doors always open sixty minutes before each show, allowing patrons to observe the complete pre-show preparation of GLT's actors and technical staff. Elements such as stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic pre-sets, technical cue rehearsals, and actor warm-ups are conducted in full view of patrons, offering GLT audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the theatrical process. A complete list of pre-/post-show enhancement programming is available at www.greatlakestheater.org.

Subscriptions to Great Lakes Theater's 2023-24 season are on sale now. Adult subscriptions start as low as $207, and subscriptions for patrons 25 and under begin at $42. For complete information, patrons should call (216) 453-4458 or visit www.greatlakestheater.org.

Single tickets will go on sale in July 2023. Regular-priced adult tickets will range from $20 - $89. Regular-priced youth tickets for the Hanna Theatre are $15 ($30 for A Christmas Carol in the Mimi Ohio Theatre) and will be available for all performances.

Great Lakes Theater has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. The first resident company of Playhouse Square, GLT will celebrate its 42nd year in downtown Cleveland this season. On its main stage and through its extensive education programming, Great Lakes Theater impacts the lives of over 100,000 adults and students annually.




Cleveland Public Theatre Presents DanceWorks 2023 in Two Parts Photo
Cleveland Public Theatre Presents DanceWorks 2023 in Two Parts
Cleveland Public Theatre will present DanceWorks 2023, an annual showcase of contemporary dance. This year's event will be presented in two parts with the first running February 23 through March 11, 2023, with part two running in the spring.
Sean Gunn, Carl Weathers & Peter Weller Join FAN EXPO Cleveland Celebrity Roster Photo
Sean Gunn, Carl Weathers & Peter Weller Join FAN EXPO Cleveland Celebrity Roster
The FAN EXPO Cleveland celebrity roster, off to a solid start with several major announcements earlier this month, got another big boost today with the addition of three stars from hugely popular franchises from the past five decades up to the present day.
The Cleveland Institute of Music Lauds Student Successes At Sphinx, Elmar Oliveira Interna Photo
The Cleveland Institute of Music Lauds Student Successes At Sphinx, Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competitions
The Cleveland Institute of Music celebrates strong showings by current and former CIM students at two of the nation's highest-profile string competitions last weekend. 
Late Animator Ron Campbells Cartoon Pop Art Exhibition Is Coming To Cuyahoga Falls in Febr Photo
Late Animator Ron Campbell's Cartoon Pop Art Exhibition Is Coming To Cuyahoga Falls in February
Ron Campbell's animation paintings will be on display and available for purchase at a special pop-up art exhibit for three days only - Friday, February 17th through Sunday, February 19th at Up Front Art Space, 127 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH.

More Hot Stories For You


Cleveland Public Theatre Presents DanceWorks 2023 in Two PartsCleveland Public Theatre Presents DanceWorks 2023 in Two Parts
February 1, 2023

Cleveland Public Theatre will present DanceWorks 2023, an annual showcase of contemporary dance. This year's event will be presented in two parts with the first running February 23 through March 11, 2023, with part two running in the spring.
Late Animator Ron Campbell's Cartoon Pop Art Exhibition Is Coming To Cuyahoga Falls in FebruaryLate Animator Ron Campbell's Cartoon Pop Art Exhibition Is Coming To Cuyahoga Falls in February
January 30, 2023

Ron Campbell's animation paintings will be on display and available for purchase at a special pop-up art exhibit for three days only - Friday, February 17th through Sunday, February 19th at Up Front Art Space, 127 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH.
Cain Park to Present RENT and FUN HOME in 2023Cain Park to Present RENT and FUN HOME in 2023
January 28, 2023

Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren has announced the Alma Theater productions for Cain Park's 85th season: RENT, which will run June 8-25, 2023; and FUN HOME, which will run August 10-27, 2023.
Tickets For DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Go On Sale Friday, January 27 At Playhouse SquareTickets For DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Go On Sale Friday, January 27 At Playhouse Square
January 26, 2023

Playhouse Square has announced that individual tickets for Dear Evan Hansen will go on sale Friday, January 27. Tickets will be available online at playhousesquare.org or by phone at 216-241-6000.
Playhouse Square To Present Comedy, Concerts And More In FebruaryPlayhouse Square To Present Comedy, Concerts And More In February
January 23, 2023

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this February, spanning comedy, music, theatrical performances and more. 
share