A COMEDY OF TENORS Opens Clague Playhouse's 92nd Season

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong?

It's 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century - as long as producer Henry Saunders (played by Lou Will) can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli (Mark Rabkin) and his hot-blooded wife, Maria (Jenny Erbs), from causing runaway chaos.

As a sequel to the original "Lend Me A Tenor," prepare for an uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight.

Also in the cast are Jarrod Vullo as Max, Leah Kraynak as Mimi, Jacob Gaspar as Carlo and Susan M. Wagner as Racon. The play is directed by Ron Newell.

"Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors" opens Friday, Sept. 13, and closes Sunday, Oct. 6, with performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Admission is $18 for adults, $17 for seniors (60+), and $10 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the box office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.

FREE STUDENT TICKET THURSDAYS: limited FREE Student Tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a Student ID at the time of ticket pickup. No online reservations can be taken for these free tickets. Free Student Ticket Thursdays are subject to availability and must be picked up by 7:30 pm the night of the performance or will be released.





