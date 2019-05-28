Warsaw Federal Incline Theater Hosts CHURCH GIRLS Through 6/30

Things are kooky as can be in the Fellowship Hall of the Umatilla Second Christian Church at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater where the CHURCH GIRLS are back and better than ever through June 30th.

This musical is fervently faithful and fantastically funny as the ladies of the Umatilla Second Christian Church Women's Auxiliary Leagueget together to produce their annual Mother's Day Pageant. Six actors play twenty-four townsfolk in this singing, acting, dancing, comedic tour de force. As the 'Church Girls' prepare for their pageant, chaos and calamity bring out less than 'saintly' behavior. The result is Heaven sent hilarity!

The story and book are by seasoned playwright Ken Jones, who knows how to create strong comedic characters. Christine Jones, who is also the show's lyricist, gracefully moves these outrageous characters about the stage to bring Umatilla to life.

In Umatilla, they also sing and dance to a delightful score by composer Jamey Strawn (who dons a dress and wig to accompany on keyboard). The inventive choreography by Roderick Justice will leave your sides aching from the laughter.

CHURCH GIRLS takes a shot at your funny bone and makes a direct hit! Jones as a practically blind dentist with protruding teeth and as a seamstress with a hacking smoker's cough; James Jones plays the emotionally honest and gentle woman and her villainous husband; Jeshaun Jackson as the soulful African-American choir director and a courtly handyman; Roderick Justice in a variety of roles that include a Botoxed hussy; Rodger Pille as the militaristic town matriarch and the confused minister; and Brandon Bentley as the blood crazed hunter and inspirational speaker.

Tickets for the Incline Summer Classics Season-$29 adults, $26 seniors/students/groups 20 or more.

CHURCH GIRLS, through June 30, Warsaw Federal Incline TheaterTickets by phone at: 513-241-6550 Or In person: at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater 801 Matson Pl, Cincinnati Ohio 45204





