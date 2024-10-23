WITCH Announced At The Carnegie ThIs Fall In Partnership With The University of Cincinnati College

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Carnegie and University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) are joining forces this November for Jen Silverman's WITCH.

A beguiling devil arrives in a quiet English town to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes — unexpected passions flare, alliances are formed, and the village is forever changed. This smart modern fable explores the intricacies of temptation and resilience.

Inspired by John Ford, Thomas Dekker, and William Rowley's 1621 drama The Witch of Edmonton, Silverman's bold transformation of a Jacobean drama begs the question: would you know what to ask for if the Devil came knocking on your door?

“WITCH is a bold, electrifying play that shatters expectations in thrilling ways. Silverman weaves a sharp, darkly comic tale that explores temptation and power,” says Tyler Gabbard, Director of Theatre at The Carnegie. "I'm excited to launch this new partnership with CCM with this hauntingly relevant play.”

Director Lindsey Augusta Mercer returns to helm the production after staging hit productions of TICK, TICK… BOOM! and KINKY BOOTS for The Carnegie.

Samuel Stricklen, a CCM Acting professor and professional actor, plays Sir Arthur Banks. Stricklen has appeared on and off-Broadway and at regional theatres including The Old Globe, Premiere Stages, La Jolla Playhouse, The Getty Villa, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Actors Theatre of Louisville. His tv and film credits include Law and Order, Six Degrees, The Good Wife, Mozart in the Jungle, High Maintenance, and more.

The CCM student cast includes Staylie Grace, an alumni of The Carnegie education department's summer and after-school programs and Carson Mehlbauer, who Carnegie audiences will recognize from his turn as Ambrose Kemper in HELLO, DOLLY! earlier this year. CCM student cast members making their Carnegie debut include Nico Graves, Debra Najor, and Nikolas Gray.

Playwright Silverman is currently represented on Broadway with their new comedy, THE ROOMMATE, starring Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow.

Tickets range from $13-$35 and may be purchased by calling (859) 957-1940 or by visiting thecarnegie.com.

Comments