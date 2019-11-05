Violinist Gil Shaham To Perform With CSO

International violinist sensation, Gil Shaham, will perform at Music Hall November 8 and 9 with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) under Music Director Louis Langrée in Petrouchka + Tchaikovsky. The Saturday evening concert (Nov 9 at 8 pm) is SOLD OUT, but good seats are still available for the Friday night performance (Nov 8 at 8 pm).

Shaham, who the New York Times calls "one of today's preeminent violinists," will play Tchaikovsky's dazzling Violin Concerto-once considered unplayable-in what promises to be a virtuosic performance. The Grammy Award- winner is sought after throughout the world for appearances with leading orchestras, including the CSO, which first hosted the soloist in 1991 when he was a 20-year-old phenomenon.

The November 8 and 9 program will also feature music from Igor Stravinky's ballet, Petrouchka, and Julia Wolfe's Fountain of Youth, a CSO co-commission with the New World Symphony. Wolfe is known for her "evocative orchestrations and varied sound palettes" (The New York Times), and her CSO co-commission is made possible by Irwin and Melinda Simon.

Again, Saturday is SOLD OUT, but tickets for Friday's (Nov 8) concert start at $14.

The CSO season sponsor is Western & Southern Financial Group. The presenting sponsor for Petrouchka + Tchaikovsky is HORAN.

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is one of America's finest and most versatile ensembles. Led by Louis Langrée since 2013, the CSO's past music directors include Frank van der Stucken, Leopold Stokowski, Eugene Ysaÿe, Fritz Reiner, Max Rudolf, Thomas Schippers, Michael Gielen, Jesús López Cobos and Paavo Järvi.

With a rich tradition that dates back 125 years, the CSO has performed the American premieres of works by the likes of Debussy, Mahler, Richard Strauss, Ravel and Bartók, and commissioned important compositions that have since become mainstays of the classical repertoire including Aaron Copland's iconic Fanfare for the Common Man.

With new commissions and groundbreaking initiatives like CSO Proof, CSO Look Around, LUMENOCITY and the MusicNOW Festival collaboration, the Orchestra is committed to innovation. As Cincinnati's ambassador, the Orchestra has toured extensively, most recently to Asia and Europe in 2017, and sold millions of recordings around the world.

The CSO also performs, records and tours as the Cincinnati Pops under the direction of John Morris Russell.

Committed to inclusion and relevance, the Orchestra serves the community and elevates the City's vibrant cultural scene not only through CSO and Cincinnati Pops performances, but also by serving as the official orchestra for the Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati May Festival and Cincinnati Opera.





