University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music Announces 2024 Events

The college's fall 2024 schedule of major events is now available; tickets are on sale now through the CCM Box Office.
Experience world-class performances by the next generation of performing and media artists at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM)! The college's fall 2024 schedule of major events is now available; tickets are on sale now through the CCM Box Office.
From exhilarating concerts to breathtaking theatre, CCM offers a variety of ticketed and free performances for audiences to enjoy. Fall season highlights are below; view the full performance schedule by month at ccm.uc.edu/onstage.
Tickets can be purchased by following the event-specific "buy tickets" links in the listings below. Patrons can also purchase tickets in person at the CCM Box Office, over the telephone at 513-556-4183 or online through our e-box office.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21
• Orchestral and Choral Series •
MAHLER RESURRECTION
CCM Philharmonia
CCM Chamber Choir, CCM Chorale, UC Choruses
Mark Gibson, music director and conductor
Featuring alumni guest artists Amanda Woodbury, soprano; and Kayleigh Decker, mezzo-soprano
Gustav Mahler's colossal "Resurrection Symphony" explores themes of life and death, tragedy and triumph. This epic work creates a symphonic universe for the audience - from the tragic opening march, through pastoral dances and gentle songs to a final tableau of trumpet calls, percussive thunderbolts and the hymn of resurrection.
MAHLER: Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection"
Estimated run time: 90 minutes
Location: Corbett Auditorium
Tickets: $25 adult, $12.50 student, $20 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.
8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4*
2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5
• Play Series •
THE WINTER'S TALE
By William Shakespeare
Susan Felder, director
Blinded by jealousy, King Leontes publicly accuses his wife, Hermione, of an affair with his best friend. He learns of her extraordinary loyalty, but it's too late - his cruel actions set off an unlikely chain of events that ripple into the next generation. Can Leontes ever be forgiven or redeemed? A passionate drama and a gentle comedy, The Winter's Tale is one of Shakespeare's great late romances, full of magic and hope.
Estimated run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Location: Patricia Corbett Theater
Tickets: $36 adult, $20 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.
*ASL interpreting available during Friday, Oct. 4 performance. ASL viewing seating is available upon request by calling the Box Office at 513-556-4183 or emailing boxoff@uc.edu.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22
• CCM String Quartet-in-Residence Series •
POWER OF EIGHT
Ariel Quartet
Featuring the Poiesis Quartet, CCM graduate student ensemble
STRAVINSKY: Three Pieces for String Quartet
SCHUBERT: String Quartet No. 14 "Death and the Maiden"
MENDELSSOHN: Octet E-flat major, Op. 20, MWV R 20
Estimated run time: 83 minutes
Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall
Tickets: $29.50 adult, $15 student, $19.75 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.
8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1
8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
• Opera Series •
LA FINTA GIARDINIERA (THE PRETEND GARDEN GIRL)
Composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Libretto by Giuseppe Petrosellini
Brian Robertson, director
Gary Wedow, guest conductor
If you're falling in love with the new girl gardener, make sure she's not your estranged wife first. A musical chairs approach to romance, La Finta Giardiniera features feuding lovers, silly disguises and temporary insanity. CCM sets the story on the backlot of a sound stage for a reality TV show. Enjoy the hijinks both on and off stage as the reality show's cast and crew try to complete the making of La Finta Giardiniera. Sung in Italian with English subtitles.
Estimated run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission
Location: Patricia Corbett Theater
Tickets: $36 adult, $20 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1
• Winds Series •
RENEWAL
CCM Wind Symphony
CCM Youth Wind Ensemble
Kevin Michael Holzman, music director and conductor
Featuring guest composer Viet Cuong
The CCM Wind Symphony is joined by the CCM Youth Wind Ensemble and award-winning guest composer Viet Cuong to present a program of inspiring works. Featuring Cuong's John and Jim, which celebrates UC alumni Jim Obergefell and John Arthur - the couple at the center of of the landmark Supreme Court ruling which legalized gay marriage in 2015.
IVES: Variations on "America"
CUONG: John and Jim *Commissioned by the Columbus Pride Bands and the Queen City Freedom Band of Cincinnati for the 2024 Pride Bands Alliance Annual Conference
MESSIAEN/MILLER: Apparition de l'église éternelle (Apparition of the Eternal Church)
CUONG: Deciduous
ETEZADY: Forty-Eight Colors of the Full Moon
CUONG: Re(new)al
Estimated run time: 2 hours, including intermission
Location: Corbett Auditorium
Tickets: $19.50 adult, $15 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.
8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22*
2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23
8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23
• Musical Theatre Series •
WONDERFUL TOWN
Book by Joseph Fields and Jerome Chodorov
Music by Leonard Bernstein
Lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green
Diane Lala, director and choreographer
Ian Axness, music director
Two sisters from Ohio land in 1935 New York City ready to seek fame and glory. But first they must survive their basement apartment in Greenwich Village, the subway construction, their crazy neighbors, and the heartbreak of love and show business. Winner of the 1953 Tony Award for Best Musical, Wonderful Town is an entertaining comedy featuring a thrilling score by Leonard Bernstein.
Estimated run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Location: Corbett Auditorium
Tickets: $36 adult, $20 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.
*ASL interpreting available during Friday, Nov. 22 performance. ASL viewing seating is available upon request by calling the Box Office at 513-556-4183 or emailing boxoff@uc.edu.
7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24
• Jazz Series •
WONDERLAND
CCM Jazz Orchestra
Featuring guest artist Ted Rosenthal, piano
Scott Belck, music director
Pianist Ted Rosenthal's holiday album "Wonderland" has been hailed as one of the best holiday records of the past 30 years! Ted joins the CCM Jazz Orchestra for an enchanted evening of all-new arrangements of the classic tunes you know and love!
Estimated run time: 90 minutes
Location: Patricia Corbett Theater
Tickets: $19.50 adult, $15 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.
8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5
8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6
3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
• Dance Series •
DANCE WORKS
The mixed repertoire program features "Stretto" choreographed by guest artist Matthew Farmer and set to Bach's Cello Suites, performed by a CCM student with music direction by Aik Khai Pung; a work en pointe choreographed by Cincinnati Ballet guest artist David Morse; and additional modern and ballet works.
Estimated run time: 90 minutes, plus intermission
Location: Patricia Corbett Theater
Tickets: $36 adult, $20 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.
2 and 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7
2 and 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8
• Choral Series •
FEAST OF CAROLS
CCM Chamber Choir, CCM Chorale, CCM Graduate Brass Quintet, UC Choruses and Cincinnati Youth Choir
Featuring guest choirs from Northern Kentucky Community Chorus, Cincinnati Country Day School, Scott County High School, Oak Hills High School
Joe Miller, Brett Scott, Robyn Lana, conductors with guest conductors Stephanie Nash, Greg Miller, John DeFerraro and Amy Thompson
Bring family and friends to CCM to welcome the 2024 holiday season with festive choral favorites performed by CCM's, UC's and CYC's fabulous choirs and outstanding guest choirs.
Estimated run time: 2 hours
Location: Corbett Auditorium
Tickets: $21.50-$25.50 adult, $16.50-20.50 student, $17.50-$21.50 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Buy tickets online.
Tickets are on sale now through the CCM Box Office; student and group discounts are available.
Experiencing the magic of CCM OnStage has never been easier! Purchase your tickets:
CCM's Box Office hours are Tue-Fri from 1-5 p.m. and one hour prior to curtain for ticketed performances. Hours subject to change based on the University of Cincinnati calendar. Our Box Office staff is always ready to answer your questions by phone at 513-556-4183 or email at boxoff@uc.edu.
Videos