The Know Theatre to Return to Live In-Person Performances With ALL'S FAIRE

The Know Theatre will return to live in-person performance with its outdoor touring performance of All's Faire, a brand-new musical comic caper set at a Renaissance Festival. This zany romp is packed with original music, absurdist gags, puppets, pirates, magical creatures, and a dynamic private-eye duo (she's cynical and hard-nosed; he's wide-eyed and naïve). Join us on an adventure where, if you lighten up and have a little fun, real magic can happen.

When a crime wave rocks a Renaissance Faire, the bigwigs are ready to close the place down for good unless the culprit can be nabbed. Crime-fighting duo Johnson and Josh are on the case! They're here to catch a thief, adventure with pirates, find a little magic, and maybe fall in love with a beautiful elf maiden along the way.

All's Faire began life back in 2018 as a contender in Serials!, our annual episodic competitive theatre party. Audiences loved the scrappy little musical/crime caper, and voted it through all five episodes. Northern-Kentucky based playwrights Alexx Rouse and Zach Robinson, along with local songwriter James Allen, knew they'd hit on something special, so they adapted their fan-favorite Serials! concept into a full-length play, which we're delighted to present in its world premiere!

As we ease back into in-person production, we decided we want to meet our audience where you are - out in your communities. All's Faire was created to be an outdoor experience that can travel to locations around Greater Cincinnati - just like an old fashioned "trunk show." You'll find a list of dates and venues at the end of this release, and we'll be announcing more tour stops as we confirm them.

Why kick off season 24 with this show? Here's what Producing Artistic Director Andrew Hungerford has to say, "It seems a perfect fit to kick off this season of new

storymaking with a show by local artists that grew out of our Serials! Monday night

theatre party. In its creation and content, All's Faire is a celebration of the storymaking power of community: Cincinnati's deep community of theatrical artists as well as the community of Renaissance Faire folk across the country. It's an opportunity to remind ourselves what it's like to come together and collectively imagine another world."

Making his MainStage directing debut with the Know is All's Faire co-author (and the Know's Artist and Community Relations Manager) Zach Robinson. And while Music Director James Allen has regularly created music for Know productions ever since 2014's Moby Dick, this is their MainStage debut as lyricist!

All's Faire also features some of Cincinnati's favorite onstage talent. Jordan Trovillion (previously at the Know in Puffs, The Absentee, and Neil Gaiman's Neverwhere) stars as Johnson, with Andrew Ian Adams (previous Know credits include Puffs, Mercury, Hearts Like Fists) as Josh, Brianna Bernard (Puffs) as Glethien, and James Creque (Mercury, The Fisherman's Wife, All Childish Things) as the Bard.

And while we're thrilled to return to in-person performances, we know there are still lots of folks who won't be able to join us for outdoor shows here in Cincinnati. So, we'll be putting what we learned over a year of digital programming to work and offering a video-on-demand version of All's Faire, which will be available July 30 - August 31.

It's been a tough year. Let's have some fun. All's Faire is for anyone who could use a little whimsy, a lot of heart, and a hearty helping of absurdity. Come find us in a neighborhood near you starting July 23!

For an up-to-date schedule of tour stops, and to purchase tickets, visit their website at knowtheatre.com.

Current dates and locations include:

Friday, July 23, 7:30 PM: The Carnegie, Covington

Saturday, July 24, 7:30 PM: The Carnegie, Covington

Sunday, July 25, 3 PM: Wyoming Fine Arts Center, Wyoming

Thursday, July 29, 7:30 PM: Humble Monk Brewing Co, Northside

Friday, July 30, 7:30 PM: The Fitton Center, Hamilton

Saturday, July 31, 7:30 PM: The Carnegie, Covington

Sunday, August 1, 3 PM: Artsville, Madisonville

Thursday, August 5, 7:30 PM: Humble Monk Brewing Co, Northside

Friday, August 6, 7:30 PM: BonBonerie Parking Lot, O'Bryonville

Saturday, August 7, 7:30 PM: The Carnegie, Covington

Sunday, August 8, 3 PM: Kennedy Heights Arts Center, Kennedy Hts

CAST

Andrew Ian Adams as Josh

Brianna Bernard as Glethien

James Creque as the Bard

Jordan Trovillion as Johnson

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Zach Robinson

Scenic & Props Designer: Kayla Williams

Costume Designer: Noelle Wedig-Johnston

Lighting Designer: Andrew J. Hungerford

Sound Designer: Douglas J. Borntrager

Original Music: James Allen

Stage Manager: Cole Sweasy

Technical Director: Henry Bateman

Puppets by Madcap Puppets

AT A GLANCE

Production: All's Faire, by Zach Robinson and Alexx Rouse

Dates: July 23 - August 8, 2021

Where: Parking lots around Cincinnati

Tickets: The standard ticket price is $25. Audiences may opt to support the Know's initiative to pay all artists and employees a living wage by selecting the $35 Living Wage Ticket. Low-cost admission available for $15. On Wednesdays, as part of their Welcome Experiment, tickets are $5 in advance or FREE beginning one hour prior to the show.