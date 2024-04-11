Peter Jutras Named Dean Of University Of Cincinnati College-Conservatory Of Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peter Jutras, PhD, professor of piano and piano pedagogy and director of the Hugh Hodgson School of Music (HHSOM) at the University of Georgia, has been named dean of the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), effective Aug.1, 2024, pending approval of the UC Board of Trustees.

Jutras, an award-winning professor and educator, has been a member of the HHSOM faculty for 18 years and served as associate director for research and graduate studies prior to being named director in 2019. The HHSOM is a nationally recognized, large public university music school with more than 500 majors.

"Peter Jutras has a strong record of inclusive leadership, visionary thinking, fiscal responsibility, community building and student-forward curricular development, all of which will serve our College-Conservatory of Music as it continues to grow its legacy as an internationally renowned performing and media arts institution," says Valerio Ferme, PhD, UC's executive vice president of academic affairs and provost. "His experience in the development of interdisciplinary and cross-disciplinary partnerships with programs in the humanities and sciences will continue to fuel our innovative approach to education."

During his tenure at HHSOM, Jutras has become known for an innovative and creative vision, community building and student success. He led school-wide efforts to launch new curricular offerings and review core requirements to create opportunities for more relevant and flexible course options. Additionally, Jutras has tapped innovative collaborations across campus to partner with new educational programs such as an Innovation Bootcamp for musicians and an interdisciplinary arts Lab.

"It is an honor and privilege to be chosen as the next UC College-Conservatory of Music dean," says Peter Jutras, PhD. "I have a strong passion for advancing the cause of music and the arts on a global scale while supporting and empowering students, faculty and staff. I can't wait to partner with members of the UC and Cincinnati communities to build on the college's rich history to prepare students for successful careers that positively impact society."

An avid researcher, Jutras has published numerous articles in leading music journals, and he is a frequent presenter at national and international conferences. Jutras served as editor-in-chief of Clavier Companion Magazine, a leading national piano pedagogy publication, for 11 years.

Jutras holds a BM degree in music education from the Eastman School of Music, an MM degree in piano performance and pedagogy from Southern Methodist University and a PhD in music education with an emphasis in piano pedagogy from the University of North Texas.

About the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music

The University of Cincinnati's nationally ranked and internationally renowned College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) is a preeminent institution for the performing and media arts. The school's educational roots date back to 1867, and a solid, visionary instruction by internationally renowned faculty has been at its core since that time. Declared "one of this country's leading conservatories" by the New York Times, CCM offers nearly 120 possible majors, along with a variety of pre-collegiate and post-graduate programs and workshops. The synergy created by housing CCM within a comprehensive public university gives the college its unique character and defines its objective: to educate and inspire the whole artist and scholar for positions on the world stage.

Learn more at ccm.uc.edu.