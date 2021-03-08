Sydnee Winters Stars As Lena Horne in A MOMENT WITH A LADY

Acclaimed Broadway actress, Syndee Winters, portrays legendary Hollywood star, Lena Horne, in a virtual one-woman show, streaming March 17-31.

In addition, Winters will be joined by local artists on Wednesday, March 24 at 7:30 PM for an intriguing and informative live, online Candid Conversation about the impact of their work on social justice, community wellbeing, and equity; the effects of racism on artists of color and arts communities as a whole; and the ongoing journey toward change.

These virtual events may be purchased separately at $6.00 each, or in combination for $10.00 at www.CincinnatiArts.org or (513) 621-2787 [ARTS]. Purchasers will receive links to the event after their purchase.

Keeping the legacy of African Americans in history alive, Lena: A Moment with a Lady transports us back in time to relish and rediscover the life of the one-and-only Lena Horne. Played by Broadway-star Syndee Winters, Lena uses music and shares stories to relay the most pivotal, personal, and professional moments of her life. On a mission to share her truth, she unexpectedly opens the emotional crevices that have eluded her for years.

Recognized as one of the most influential African-American pioneers in entertainment, Ms. Horne shattered the color barrier in Hollywood, was deeply involved with the civil rights movement of the 1960s, and collaborated with some of the greatest musical artists of the 20th century.

Like the American icon she portrays, Syndee Winters was born in New York. A graduate and Distinguished Alumni of Five Towns College, her Broadway credits include Hamilton: An American Musical (The Schuyler Sisters), Pippin (Leading Player u/s), Motown the Musical (Mary Wells), and The Lion King (Nala), for which she received a Denver Center Ovation Award nomination.

When asked, "Why Lena? Why now?", Winters replied passionately: "Why NOT Lena? She was one of the first pop stars of all-time. She was featured in many films and records, and graced many stages. She paved the way for artists of color to follow in her footsteps. Ms. Horne was also an activist for the progression of people of color in our nation, primarily in the entertainment industry. I want my generation and generations to come to know and remember this passionate woman and her contribution to American life."

CANDID CONVERSATION: Wednesday, March 24, 7:30 PM

Join national and local artists in intriguing discussions about the impact of their work on social justice, community wellbeing, and equity. Presented by the Cincinnati Arts Association, Candid Conversations is an opportunity to start a dialogue concerning the effects of racism on artists of color and arts communities as a whole, as well as the journey toward change.

The first in a series of five Candid Conversations will feature the star of Lena: A Moment with a Lady, Syndee Winters, who will be joined by local artists, for a special online discussion about passing along information about individual legends of change to new generations; the value and importance of teaching a broad, truthful history; and what the participating artists believe needs to change to increase the awareness of the contributions of artists of color.

The local artists, arts educators, and arts administrators joining the Candid Conversation with Syndee Winters include:

· Lauren Elyse - Singer, Songwriter

· Laura Gentry - Founder, LAG Productions; LLC & President, Jazz Alive, Inc.

· Jason Alexander Holmes - Artistic Director, Cincinnati Boys Choir

· Napoleon Maddox - award-winning Composer, Writer, Vocalist, and Hip-Hop Performance Artist

· Kathy Wade - Emmy-nominated, award-winning international Jazz Entertainer; Producer; CEO, Learning Through Art