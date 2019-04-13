SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes To The Taft Theatre

You snooze - you lose! Don't miss SLEEPING BEAUTY at the Taft Theatre, April 27 - May 6. A clever take on the classic fairy tale, this new rock-musical-comedy is packed with humor, heart and a powerful message! Wake up and get tickets today, early bird gets the best seats.

From the writing team of the hit musicals BURGERTOWN and CHURCH GIRLS! Directed by Ken Jones, Sleeping Beauty is a clever take on the classic fairy tale, this new rock musical comedy is packed with humor, heart and a powerful message! The impulsive but courageous Princess Aurora (who prefers to be called Rory) defies the age-old tradition of attending 'Princess School', and sets out on her own to discover all the Kingdom has to offer. But along the way, she encounters her evil Fairy Godmother, the magnificent Magnilda, who placed a curse on Aurora when she was a child, causing her to fall into a deep sleep. This sleeping beauty will awaken only with a kiss from her true love. Once she is fully awake and ready to rock, the feisty Princess Rory begins a whirlwind quest to defeat the 30 foot Dragon and restore order to the Kingdom. Featuring the hit song, "WAKE UP" by the Off Broadway writing team of Christine Jones and Jamey Strawn.





