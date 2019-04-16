Photo Flash: First Look at Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

The first photos are in! Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, the Skivvies duo, are currently starring in Cincinnati Playhouse's production of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown.

The production is directed by Bill Fennelly, who directed Little Shop of Horrors. Along with Michael Holland, music director/new instrumental and vocal arranger, Fennelly and the company worked together in a collaborative and communal way, designing orchestrations with offbeat instruments like kazoos, slide whistles and washboards, along with the traditional guitar, piano and accordion.

"We are always looking for the perfect project to do together that would marry our strengths as actor-musicians," says Cearley, a native of Fairfield, Ohio, who is based in New York City. "We immediately started brainstorming other ideas that would cater to our strengths while providing new insight on a classic... The Playhouse has such a wonderful track record with actor-musician pieces that it organically felt like the perfect marriage of artistic love."

Catch a first glimpse of the iconic Peanuts gang come to life below!

Photo by Tony Arrasmith/Arrasmith & Associates





