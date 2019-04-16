Photo Flash: First Look at Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Apr. 16, 2019  

The first photos are in! Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, the Skivvies duo, are currently starring in Cincinnati Playhouse's production of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown.

The production is directed by Bill Fennelly, who directed Little Shop of Horrors. Along with Michael Holland, music director/new instrumental and vocal arranger, Fennelly and the company worked together in a collaborative and communal way, designing orchestrations with offbeat instruments like kazoos, slide whistles and washboards, along with the traditional guitar, piano and accordion.

"We are always looking for the perfect project to do together that would marry our strengths as actor-musicians," says Cearley, a native of Fairfield, Ohio, who is based in New York City. "We immediately started brainstorming other ideas that would cater to our strengths while providing new insight on a classic... The Playhouse has such a wonderful track record with actor-musician pieces that it organically felt like the perfect marriage of artistic love."

Catch a first glimpse of the iconic Peanuts gang come to life below!

Photo by Tony Arrasmith/Arrasmith & Associates

Photo Flash: First Look at Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
Rob Morrison

Photo Flash: First Look at Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
Armando Gutierrez

Photo Flash: First Look at Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
Brett Ryback

Photo Flash: First Look at Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
Stephanie Anne Johnson

Photo Flash: First Look at Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
Lauren Molina

Photo Flash: First Look at Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
Nick Cearley

The show runs from April 20 through May 18. Tickets and information can be found here!



Related Articles View More Cincinnati Stories   Shows



From This Author Paul Smith

Paul currently resides in Southern California where he is studying Journalism. He began writing for BroadwayWorld in Fall of 2018.

  • VIDEO: THE CHER SHOW's Youngest Cher, Micaela Diamond, Discusses Being on Broadway at Age 19, Trading College for The Stage
  • BWW Flashback: Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page and Company's Road to HADESTOWN
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
  • BWW Interview: Jacqueline Fisher, Long Island Native Returns for PAW PATROL LIVE! at Madison Square Garden
  • BWW Flashback: Freshen Up on Bob Fosse's Most Revelatory Moments Ahead of FOSSE/VERDON
  • HELLO, DOLLY! Star Analisa Leaming Premieres Season Three of A BALANCING ACT Podcast with Gavin Creel, Jessie Mueller and More as Guests

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup