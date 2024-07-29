Michael Goodson Named New Director Of The Weston Art Gallery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cincinnati Arts Association's Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Art Gallery in the Aronoff Center for the Arts have announced the appointment of Michael Goodson (Columbus, OH) as the next Director of the Weston Art Gallery.

"We are delighted and proud to welcome Michael to the CAA family and to our beloved Weston Art Gallery." said Steve Loftin, President of the Cincinnati Arts Association. “He is very well positioned to lead the Weston and capitalize on its stellar reputation.”

Current Weston Art Gallery Director Dennis Harrington is retiring at the end of August 2024 after a twenty-nine-year career with the Weston. Goodson will begin his tenure with the Weston on July 29.

Goodson came to call Ohio home after traveling domestically and abroad throughout his childhood. He holds a BFA from Wright State University (Dayton, OH) and an MFA in Sculpture from Cranbrook Academy of Art (Detroit, MI). Michael was a Professor of Art at Wright State University, where he was Chair of its Sculpture Department. In New York City, Michael was Professor of Art in Sculpture and Art Installation at Hunter College and worked for the James Cohan Gallery, a contemporary art gallery in Tribecca, initially as Exhibitions Manager and later as Director of Exhibitions.

Back in Ohio, Michael was the Director of Exhibitions and Visiting Artists and Scholars at Columbus College of Art & Design, the Senior Curator at the Wexner Center for the Arts (Columbus, OH), and Chief Curator and Director of Programs at The Contemporary Dayton.

“The Weston Art Gallery has been foundational in shaping the contours of my thoughts on art,” said Goodson. “It has bolstered and challenged me as an individual, and certainly, the Weston has served this community. Dennis Harrington has given this to me as he did to the region for so many years. He has respected and held in consistent esteem both artists and the Weston's audience. I'm honored to follow him.”

In welcoming Goodson to Cincinnati, Harrington states, “Michael brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Weston, and I look forward to working with him during this period of transition to ensure that the Weston will continue to thrive and serve artists and the community well into the future.”

Comments