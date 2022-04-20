MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, HADESTOWN & More Announced for Broadway in Cincinnati 2022/23 Season

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati presented by TriHealth has announced a highly-anticipated season lineup of shows including previously announced HADESTOWN along with new musicals TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, TOOTSIE, and the Tony Award Winning Best Musical MOULIN ROUGE. The season also includes rescheduled shows from the 19/20 season JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and ANASTASIA. These will be joined by ANNIE, and BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL.

22/23 SEASON SHOWS

TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL October 25 - November 6, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR December 6 - 18, 2022

ANASTASIA January 3 - 15, 2023

ANNIE* February 7 - 12, 2023

TOOTSIE March 7 - 19, 2023 BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL** March 28 - April 2, 2023

HADESTOWN April 18 - 30, 2023

MOULIN ROUGE May 17 - June 4, 2023

*Week One Season Subscribers will automatically be seated into ANNIE.

**Week Two Season Subscribers will automatically be seated into BEAUTIFUL.

Full show descriptions below.

Season tickets for the 22/23 Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati Season presented by TriHealth will go on sale Wednesday, April 20 online, by phone and in-person at 10:00am. There will be three convenient ways to purchase season tickets:

Select your seats in person at the Aronoff Center ticket office, downtown at 650 Walnut Street, Monday - Friday, 10:00am - 5:00pm

2. Order online 7 days a week/24 hours a day at BroadwayinCincinnati.com

3. Call the toll-free Broadway in Cincinnati Season Ticket Hotline at 800.294.1816. The Hotline hours are Monday - Friday, 10:00am - 5:00pm, closed Saturday and Sunday.

Prices for the seven-show season subscription range between $233.00 and $795.00 depending on seat location.

MONTHLY PAYMENT PLAN

Order by May 20 and make four easy monthly payments. This offer is only available using a credit card.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET HOLDER BENEFITS

Free online ticket exchanges.

Priority purchase opportunities for additional tickets to series shows and any season specials.

Lost ticket insurance and replacement service.

Purchasing privileges in any of our other Broadway Across America cities.

Same premium seat location for all two-week season shows.

Priority renewal for future seasons.

Perks at local restaurants.

SEASON PATRON CLUB

In addition to all the regular season ticket holder benefits, special Patron Club season tickets (available with an annual membership fee of $120) guarantee seating in the front orchestra or first three rows of the loge and include extended benefits such as complimentary drink vouchers and recognition in the PLAYBILL program.

CLOUD CLUB

For theatre lovers on a budget, the "Cloud Club" offers our seven-show package with COMPLETE subscription benefits starting at $233 for all performances.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Broadway in Cincinnati shows typically run for two weeks at the Aronoff Center. Performance options are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30pm, Friday evenings at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00 & 8:00pm and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30pm. (All times are subject to change.) An audio-described performance for the visually impaired and an American Sign Language interpreted performance for the deaf are available. Anyone requiring either of these services or accommodations for the physically challenged should request so when purchasing season tickets. Guests interested in learning more about age appropriateness and content of shows can visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com/FamilyGuide.

GROUP SALES AND SINGLE TICKETS

Group sales information is now available for all shows. Reservations for all shows may be made by calling Group Sales Manager Peggy Holthaus Hughes, at 513.369.4363 or email at Peggy.Hughes@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com. For more information visit BroadwayinCincinnati.com.

Single ticket on-sale dates for individual shows will be announced at a later date.

22/23 Season Show Descriptions:

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy

Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold

than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer

Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed

Phyllida Lloyd.

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new, mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar.'

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Cincinnati at last! From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic

Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award- winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production-just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

BEAUTIFUL-The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by Tony® Award-nominee and Academy® Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince, and took home two 2014 Tony® Awards and a 2015 Grammy® Award.

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® -including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and-above all-Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.