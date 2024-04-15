MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 Coes to the Aronoff Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The brand-new national tour of Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change' comes to Cincinnati November 19-24, 2024 for seven performances only at the Aronoff Center's intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. Prices start at $65.00. For groups of ten or more, call (513) 977-4155. Applicable services fees may apply. Prices are subject to change.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change' is the sequel to the long-running, international hit show Menopause The Musical, a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” In its first year on tour, Menopause The Musical 2 continues to empower women dealing with life adjustments after forty by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical 2 is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all and friendships never fail.

The production is directed by Seth Greenleaf, with Kim Simari (Assistant Director) and Karie Koppel (Dramaturg), based on the original characters created by Jeanie Linders, with additional book and lyrics by Karen Bishko and Jeanette Hopkins. The creative team includes Jonathan Stahl (choreography), Sean McClelland (scenic design), David Lanza (sound design), Jean-Yves Tessiere (lighting design) assisted by Willow McGuinty, and Peter Aylin (music direction).

The original Menopause The Musical debuted in Orlando, FL and ran Off-Broadway for four years, performing for more than 1,500 audiences, followed by a U.S. national tour that is still running today. In 2007, it opened internationally in the United Kingdom and has performed in countries including Australia, South Korea, Brazil, France, Slovenia, and many more. It is also the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Beloved for more than twenty years and seen by more than seventeen million people, Menopause The Musical has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages.