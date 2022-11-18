Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

HADESTOWN Individual Tickets On Sale Now At Aronoff Center

The winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album will come to Cincinnati in 2023.

Nov. 18, 2022 Â 
HADESTOWN Individual Tickets On Sale Now At Aronoff Center

Broadway in Cincinnati announced that the individual tickets for HADESTOWN are on sale now. The winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album will come to Cincinnati in 2023. As part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati series presented by TriHealth, the show will play the Aronoff Center from April 18 - 30. Tickets will be available online at CincinnatiArts.org, by phone at 513.621.ARTS or in person at the Aronoff Center Box Office, downtown.

HADESTOWN is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show's eight Tony Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The North American touring production of HADESTOWN stars Nathan Lee Graham as Hermes, Chibueze Ihuoma as Orpheus, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Persephone, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades, and Hannah Whitley as Eurydice.

The Fates are played by Dominique Kempf, BelÃ©n Moyano, Nyla Watson. The Workers Chorus features Jordan Bollwerk, Lindsey Hailes, Courtney Lauster, Eddie Noel RodrÃ­guez, and Jamari Johnson Williams. Swings for the tour include Tyla Collier, Ian Coulter-Buford, Alex Lugo, J. Antonio Rodriguez, and Cecilia Trippiedi.

Producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy said jointly, "Throughout its development, HADESTOWN has been deeply influenced by audiences around the world. We are thrilled and humbled to now share this beautiful story of hope, faith, and rebirth - written and directed by two amazingly talented women and brought to life by a diverse company of performers - with audiences across North America."

The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner AnaÃ¯s Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. HADESTOWN marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

The show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway (219 West 48th Street, New York) on April 17, 2019, where it played sold out houses nightly before performances were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HADESTOWN resumed performances September 2, 2021 as one of the first musicals to reopen on Broadway where it continues to play today. The North American Tour opened at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC on October 15, 2021.

The show originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, HADESTOWN has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, HADESTOWN delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design); four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design); two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design); Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Chita Rivera Award winner and three-time Bessie Award winner David Neumann (choreography); Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements); Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations); Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy); and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

HADESTOWN electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater's 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at the London's National Theatre. HADESTOWN was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. HADESTOWN was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

The Grammy winning HADESTOWN Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available at Hadestown.com/music. The album is produced by David Lai, Sickafoose, and Mitchell on Sing It Again Records.

HADESTOWN will play the Aronoff Center from April 18 - 30, 2023: Tuesday - Thursdays at 7:30PM, Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 2:00PM and 8:00PM, Sundays at 1:00PM and 6:30PM. Tickets start at $39.00 and will be online at CincinnatiArts.org, by phone at 513.621.ARTS or in person at the Aronoff Center Box Office downtown. For groups of 10 or more, contact the group sales department at 513.369.4363. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. For more information, please visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Cincinnati? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Â 



Photos & Video: First Look at LIZARD BOY: A NEW MUSICAL at Know Theatre Photo
Photos & Video: First Look at LIZARD BOY: A NEW MUSICAL at Know Theatre
Get a first look at photos and of Know Theatre's Lizard Boy, a new indie-rock musical by Justin Huertas. This thrilling queer fable, inspired by comics and packed with music, monsters, and adventure, is a timely reminder of the restorative powers of loving and being loved.
Harold Pinters BETRAYAL to Open This Weekend at Falcon Theatre Photo
Harold Pinter's BETRAYAL to Open This Weekend at Falcon Theatre
Falcon Theatre's 2022-2023 season will continue with Harold Pinter's ground-breaking play Betrayal. Performances are November 18, 19, 25, 26, and December 1, 2 & 3, 2022. All performances at 8:00 PM.
Tickets For TOOTSIE in Cincinnati Are Now On Sale Photo
Tickets For TOOTSIE in Cincinnati Are Now On Sale
Broadway in Cincinnati announced that the individual tickets for TOOTSIE are on sale now, as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati series presented by TriHealth. The hilarious Tony Award-winning musical is coming to the Aronoff Center for a limited two-week engagement from March 7 to 19.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


Harold Pinter's BETRAYAL to Open This Weekend at Falcon TheatreHarold Pinter's BETRAYAL to Open This Weekend at Falcon Theatre
November 17, 2022

Falcon Theatre's 2022-2023 season will continue with Harold Pinter's ground-breaking play Betrayal. Performances are November 18, 19, 25, 26, and December 1, 2 & 3, 2022. All performances at 8:00 PM.
Tickets For TOOTSIE in Cincinnati Are Now On SaleTickets For TOOTSIE in Cincinnati Are Now On Sale
November 11, 2022

Broadway in Cincinnati announced that the individual tickets for TOOTSIE are on sale now, as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati series presented by TriHealth. The hilarious Tony Award-winning musical is coming to the Aronoff Center for a limited two-week engagement from March 7 to 19.
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Announces Endea Owens As Its 2023 MAC Music InnovatorCincinnati Symphony Orchestra Announces Endea Owens As Its 2023 MAC Music Innovator
November 10, 2022

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announced EndeaÂ Owens as its 2023 MAC Music Innovator. Owens is an award-winning bassist known for her vibrancy andÂ  international array of musical projects and collaborations.
TCT Brings RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. To The Taft TheatreTCT Brings RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. To The Taft Theatre
November 9, 2022

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 22-23 MainStage Season continues with RUDOLPH tHE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. at the Taft Theatre December 10-19, 2022.
Applications Are Open For Cincinnati Fringe 2023
November 8, 2022

The Know Theatre of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Fringe Festival has announced that the application period for the Twentieth Annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival is now open and will run until December 12.