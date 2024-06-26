Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's LABEL•LESS to be Presented at The Cincinnati Playhouse in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new musical label•less will be headlining at Cincinnati's Playhouse in the Park from Saturday, July 6th to Friday, July 19th, 2024. The immersive musical experience is from the hearts and minds of Lachey Arts founders Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) and Lea Lachey. The talented cast, a diverse roster of 17 to 27-year-olds, bravely share their experiences with hot-button topics everyone can identify with, including racism, sexism, body positivity issues, and mental health struggles.

Welcome to label•less. A unique theatrical experience. A place free of judgment. A place where all are seen for who they truly are. A place of heart, humanity, and hope. Using their true, personal stories interwoven with music and dance, with provocative choreography by Lea Lachey, this talented cast invites you to walk a mile in their shoes. Celebrating what makes us all different AND what makes us all alike. Join them on this amazing, thought-provoking journey.

Please visit https://ticketing.cincyplay.com/overview/label-less for tickets and showtimes.

Comments