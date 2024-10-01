Educational Theatre Foundation Launches Campaign to Raise $250,000 for School Theatre Programs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Educational Theatre Foundation is lauching a fall fundraising campaign aimed at raising $250,000 to build and support theatre programs in schools across the country. ETF provides vital support for students, teachers, and programs engaged in theatre education through scholarships and grants. Through access to a quality theatre education, students build social-emotional, literacy, and collaboration skills.

The campaign kicked off with a video of support from recent EGOT-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. “Growing up, theatre gave us the confidence to pursue our dreams and provided us with the creative foundation we still rely on today,” said Pasek and Paul. “The arts have a profound impact on young people's lives, and we are proud to support the Educational Theatre Foundation's mission to ensure that every student, regardless of background, has access to a theatre education.”

Joining the campaign are artists from Broadway, film, and television, as well as leaders from diverse fields such as science, industry, and medicine who were all impacted by their time in school theatre. The campaign highlights the far-reaching impact of theatre education, beyond just the arts.

Dr. Jennifer Katona, Executive Director of EdTA and President of the Educational Theatre Foundation, highlighted the importance of programs like JumpStart Theatre, which creates sustainable theatre programs in under-resourced middle schools, and the Craig Zadan Pathway for Racial Equity in the Arts Grant, which focuses on communities facing racial disparities. "These initiatives not only give students access to theatre but also provide opportunities to work with industry professionals of color while performing works that encourage important conversations around racial equity,” said Dr. Katona. “Theatre is a powerful tool for social change and personal growth, and these programs are making a tangible difference in the lives of students.”

The Educational Theatre Foundation encourages individuals and organizations to contribute to this campaign and help expand access to theatre education. Donations can be made directly through the ETF website, and every dollar raised will go towards creating new opportunities for students and educators alike. Additionally, ETF encourages all alumni Thespians to visit our website and reconnect with our work.

Comments