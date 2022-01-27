Contemporary Arts Center Announces Programming for 2022

The Contemporary Arts Center in Cincinnati today announced its lineup of programming for 2022, including group and solo exhibitions featuring local and International Artists whose work engages with a variety of contemporary issues, as well as the return of the CAC's five-day annual performance festival, This Time Tomorrow.

Among the season's offerings are a major solo exhibition by Baseera Khan; a spotlight on artist-run spaces throughout Ohio and Northern Kentucky; and the debut of new, genre-spanning commissions by Senga Nengudi, Eddy Kwon, and the Degenerate Art Ensemble; Paul Maheke; Calista Lyon and Carmen Winant; Cameron Granger; and others.

"This coming year, the CAC is collaborating with a range of artists, curators, and organizations from Cincinnati and beyond to bring the work of some of today's most perceptive creatives to our audiences," said Marcus Margerum, the CAC's Interim Alice & Harris Weston Director. "The resulting season is wide-ranging in media and focus, examining topics as varied as race and identity, feminism, climate change, and our state's own creative ecosystems."

The season begins in April with the 2022 edition of This Time Tomorrow, the CAC's annual performance festival, for which the CAC commissions and presents dynamic work from artists around the world. Taking place from April 6 through April 10 at the CAC and partner venues throughout the city, this year's festival includes new commissions and world, North American, and regional premieres by a wide-ranging roster of contemporary talents, including Radouan Mriziga, Mikrokosmos (Justin Hicks and Steffani Jemison), Alice Ripoll / Cia REC, Jay Bolotin, and others. The festival also features a collaborative commission by Juni One Set, comprised of Senga Nengudi, Eddy Kwon, and Degenerate Art Ensemble co-artistic directors Haruko Crow Nishimura and Joshua Kohl.

In May, the CAC debuts Breaking Water, a group exhibition bringing together new and recent work exploring the subject of water and themes of liquidity, feminism, and climate justice. In the lobby, the Center of Unfinished Business-a roving reading room and discursive program organized by the publication and editorial collaborative Contemporary And (C&)-will offer a curated selection of books and a series of discussions organized by Dr. Chandra Frank that extend the themes of Breaking Water, using water as a framework for examining African American and African diasporic experiences. Spring at the CAC also includes Artist-Run Spaces, an exhibition highlighting the work of ten artist-run spaces and collectives throughout Ohio and Northern Kentucky, co-organized with Cincinnati-based, community-driven arts organization Wave Pool.

In the fall, the CAC unveils a new lobby installation by Ohio-based artist and filmmaker Cameron Granger and presents a slate of exhibitions as part of the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial, a month-long celebration of photography, video, and lens-based art held throughout Greater Cincinnati and the surrounding region. These include On The Line: Documents of Risk and Faith, a group exhibition of artists throughout the Americas whose work-primarily in photography, video, and performance-the complex and contested relationship humans have with notions of environment, wilderness, nature, and place; Images on which to build, 1960-90, which presents a range of vernacular photographic practices that offer a fuller understanding of LGBTQ and feminist grassroots movements in the 1970s through 1990s; and the first Midwestern solo museum exhibition by New York-based artist Baseera Khan, co-organized by the CAC and the Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University.