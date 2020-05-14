Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops Collaborate with Composers on The Fanfare Project

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops are asking more than a dozen composers (so far) to write short, one-minute "fanfares" for their new Fanfare Project, according to City Beat.

Composers already participating in the project include Cincinnati native Bryce Dessner, founder of The National and creator of the MusicNOW Festival; Matthias Pintscher, the CSO's new Creative Partner; Caroline Shaw, who already has crafted two previous CSO commissions; Peter Boyer, who created In the Cause of the Free for the Grammy-nominated Cincinnati Pops album American Originals: 1918; contemporary composer and opera visionary Missy Mazzoli; MacArthur "Genius Grant" multi-instrumentalist Tyshawn Sorey; Pulitzer Prize-winner Du Yun; and more.

Each composer has been paired with a musician who will perform and record the fanfare. The works will be posted to the CSO's social media and website at cincinnatisymphony.org/about/watch-listen/fanfare-project.





