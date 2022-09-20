Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Pops And May Festival Announce 2022-23 Digital Livestream Schedule

All eight concerts will be premiered for free and streamed via YouTube and cincinnatisymphony.org/live. Following their digital premieres, all concerts will be freely accessible to the general public for seven days; subscribers and donors will receive extended viewing privileges in the CSO and Pops On Demand portal. Selected excerpts from each livestream will be subsequently released, accessible for free on the Orchestra's and May Festival's website and social media channels.

The 2022-23 season livestreams build upon a foundation of digital content that was catalyzed by the Covid-19 pandemic. To continue serving the Cincinnati community during the pandemic, the Orchestra made a significant commitment to digital innovation and was among the first U.S. orchestras to livestream concerts in 2020. Since then, the CSO, Pops and May Festival have produced and streamed 24 full-length concerts, reaching nearly two million viewers and creating a global community of virtual concertgoers.

"What began as a way to stay connected to our audiences, donors and community during the onset of the pandemic has become foundational to our offerings," said Jonathan Martin, President & CEO of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Pops, and May Festival. "In this rapidly evolving world of digital connections, our free livestreams continue to help us serve people we may never have reached through our traditional concert formats alone. Moreover, they are an important addition to the concert-going experience and amplify the work we do to serve our community beyond the walls of Music Hall."

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Pops and May Festival streaming schedule follows:

Livestreamed Concert

TCHAIKOVSKY & ROUSE: FINAL SYMPHONIES

Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:00pm EST

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Music Director Louis Langrée, conductor

Program:

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6, Pathétique

Christopher Rouse Symphony No. 6

Commissioned by the CSO and posthumously premiered in 2019, Louis Langrée and the CSO perform Christopher Rouse's final symphony paired with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6, also the composer's last, in a soul-stirring program that evokes themes of passion, beauty, life and untimely death.

Livestreamed Concert

HOLIDAY POPS

Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 7:30pm EST

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Cincinnati Pops Conductor John Morris Russell, conductor

Annie Moses Band

Bernard Holcomb, tenor

John Morris Russell and the Cincinnati Pops welcome back the Emmy-nominated Annie Moses Band and tenor Bernard Holcomb for a festive, music-filled celebration of the season at Music Hall.

Livestreamed Concert

TCHAIKOVSKY & PROKOFIEV

Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2:00pm EST

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Music Director Louis Langrée, conductor

Randall Goosby, violin

Program:

Julia PERRY Homunculus C.F.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 3

Acclaimed American violinist Randall Goosby makes his debut with Louis Langrée and the CSO for Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto. Julia Perry's Homunculus C.F. and Prokofiev's Third Symphony bookend this program that crescendos from the whisper-quiet tinkering of percussion to a brassy and boisterous finale.

Livestreamed Concert

TCHAIKOVSKY SPECTACULAR: 1812 OVERTURE

Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 7:30pm EST

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Cincinnati Pops Principal Guest Conductor Damon Gupton, conductor

Pops Principal Guest Conductor Damon Gupton leads the Cincinnati Pops in a program featuring Tchaikovsky's greatest hits, including Romeo & Juliet, selections from Swan Lake and the 1812 Overture.

Livestreamed Concert

DEATH & TRANSFIGURATION

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00pm EST

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Music Director Louis Langrée, conductor

Elizabeth Freimuth, horn

Program:

Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No. 1

Samuel Adams Variations [World Premiere, CSO Co-Commission]

Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration

CSO Principal Horn Elizabeth Freimuth is the featured soloist in Strauss' first Horn Concerto. Also on the program is the world premiere of Variations by Samuel Adams and Strauss' Death and Transfiguration, a piece Strauss conducted himself at Music Hall more than a century ago.

Livestreamed Concert

CLASSICAL ROOTS

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30pm EST

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Classical Roots Community Choir

John Morris Russell, conductor

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Classical Roots Community Choir present a beloved Queen City tradition inspired by the powerful music of Black composers and musicians.

Livestreamed Concert

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:30pm EST

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Music Director Louis Langrée, conductor

Courtney Bryan, piano

Program:

Darius Milhaud La creation du monde ("The Creation of the World")

Courtney BRYAN Piano Concerto [World Premiere (orchestral version), CSO Co-Commission]

Duke Ellington Night Creature

George Gershwin An American in Paris (ed. Clague)

Louis Langrée and the CSO perform the world premiere of Courtney Bryan's Piano Concerto, with Bryan at the keys. Milhaud's opening music evokes African folk mythology while Duke Ellington summons musical images of night creatures, in a special reprise performance from "One of the best streaming concerts...during the pandemic" (The New York Times). Gershwin closes the program with the sights and sounds of Parisian streets.

The CSO is grateful to Kari and Jonathan Ullman for their support of the Courtney Bryan Co-Commission.

Livestreamed Concert

MAHLER'S SYMPHONY NO. 8

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:30pm EST

Cincinnati May Festival

Principal Conductor Juanjo Mena, conductor

May Festival Chorus, Robert Porco, director

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Lisa Wong, director

Cincinnati Boychoir, Jason Holmes, artistic director

Cincinnati Youth Choir, Robyn Lana, managing artistic director

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Program:

Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand