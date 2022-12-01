Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Rings In The Holiday Season With EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company has announced more details on their upcoming production the December. CSC celebrates the holiday season with their annual smash hit, "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)" by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez.

CSC's holiday smash hit "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)" is back again for another season of holiday hilarity! What begins as another annual production of "A Christmas Carol," soon devolves into a slightly irreverent look at all of our favorite "Beloved Holiday Classics" including pop culture favorites like "It's a Wonderful Life," "Rudolph," "Charlie Brown" and more! Add in topical references that always keep this annual tradition fresh and fun as we send up everything from Dickens to Dr. Seuss in an evening of high octane jollity and frivolity. The design of this production is sponsored by Bartlett Wealth Management. And the Fruitcake Sponsor is Water Tower Fines Wines.

"Every Christmas Story Ever Told" is directed by CSC fan-favorite Jeremy Dubin and features familiar faces of this annual story: Justin McCombs, Geoffrey Warren Barnes II, and Candice Handy. This year's production also introduces Colleen Dougherty as Santa.

"Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and Then Some!)" is a show best enjoyed by adults and older teens; it is not recommended for any theatergoers young enough to believe in Santa Claus. Perfect for date nights, families with older children and teens, and outings with friends, attending the show becomes an experience. Theatergoers are encouraged to arrive with Christmas sweaters and Santa hats and enjoy festive drinks at the lobby bar before (and during) the show!

"Every Christmas Story Ever Told" runs from December 8-31, 2022. Performances are Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 PM with one Monday performance on December 19 and two Wednesday performances on December 21 and 28. Matinees at 2:00 PM are also available on December 5, 11, 17, 18, and 31. CSC offers performances with accessible resources, including an Audio Described performance on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 PM and a Sign Language Interpreted performance on Saturday, December 31 at 2:00 PM.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company also offers the opportunity to think outside the gift box and give experiences as presents. Gift Certificates for your selected amount can be redeemed on tickets, subscriptions, classes, summer camp, and more, becoming the perfect present for everyone from students to adult theatergoers. Available for purchase online and same-day pick up in the lobby at CSC. Learn more about holiday gifting at www.cincyshakes.com/gift.

Tickets are on sale now. Discounts are available for students, seniors, local residents, and community partners, as access to all is important to CSC. Each performance night has a limited number of $14 "Access" tickets in the Upper Gallery and Stage Gallery. These can be purchased in advance by going online or calling the Box Office. And starting 1 hour before each performance, any unreserved tickets may be available as a discounted Rush Ticket to anyone, not just students. These tickets are only $12 and could be located anywhere in the house, depending on that evening's availability. These cannot be reserved more than 1 hour before a show and must be purchased in person in the Box Office. Visa, Discover, MasterCard, and American Express are accepted. Ticketing fees apply. To purchase tickets or for more information, call the CSC Box Office at 513.381.BARD (2273) ext. 1, or go online at www.cincyshakes.com.

Audience members are no longer required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend performances at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. The wearing of masks will be encouraged but optional. Please contact the Box Office by email or phone at (513) 381-2273 for assistance.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is located at The Otto M. Budig Theater at 1195 Elm Street in OTR, adjacent to Washington Park. Many parking spaces are available on the street and in nearby lots and garages- for more information, visit http://www.otrchamber.com/pages/WheretoPark.

CSC also offers Valet Parking for every performance! Make reservations for $25 in advance when purchasing tickets, or visit www.cincyshakes.com/parking. Purchasing in advance guarantees a spot. Valet is available right at the corner of 12th and Elm Street in front of the theater and begins approx. 1.5 hours before a performance. Cars can be picked up for up to one hour following a performance. (After one hour, you will need to arrange pick up with the valet service directly.) After purchasing, the valet will have your name on the list- it's that easy!

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's 2022-23 Season is generously presented by The Otto M. Budig Family Foundation; along with our Education Season Sponsor, Debby and Jim Mason; and our Operating Support Partners, The Ohio Arts Council, The Robert and Adele Schiff Family Foundation, Rosemary and Mark Schlachter, The National Endowment for the Arts with Arts Midwest, The Shubert Foundation, Lightborne, and the tens of thousands of people who give generously to the ArtsWave Community Campaign.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is a professional theatre company dedicated to bringing Shakespeare and the classics to life for all. In the summer of 2017, the theater relocated to the Otto M. Budig Theater, a brand new facility in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati. CSC's repertoire is composed of the works of William Shakespeare, literary adaptations, world premieres, and contemporary classics. CSC performs on a Small Professional Theatre contract with the Actors' Equity Association. Cincinnati Shakespeare is a member of Theater Communications Group and Shakespeare Theatre Association. Each year, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's Education and Outreach Programs reach more than 50,000 young people and community members by meeting audiences where they are. This includes sharing programming in schools, parks, community centers and hosting educational matinees of mainstage productions. In 2015, CSC was proud to become one of the first five theaters in the United States to "Complete the Canon" by producing all 38 plays by William Shakespeare. CSC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is proud to be Cincinnati's stage for the Classics!