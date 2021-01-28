Cincinnati Playhouse Brings THE SNOWY DAY And Other Stories to Life This February

The Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park will partner with community centers throughout the region to present THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats as part of the Playhouse's virtual Off the Hill series. The professionally filmed theatrical performance will be available for streaming for free on weekends from Feb. 12 to 28.

"We're pleased to partner with the community centers, who normally would offer our Off the Hill performances live, and present a beloved story for all ages," said Daunielle Rasmussen, director of education and community engagement, who directed the production. "This is one of many ways we are continuing to engage our audiences and provide theatre in new ways amidst the realities of the pandemic."

Audiences can follow the adventures of Peter and his friends as they experience the first snowfall in the neighborhood, the delight of whistling for the first time, the awe in finding a special treasure, and the excitement of sending the perfect letter to a friend in this professionally filmed virtual performance.

Written with a whimsical spirit by award-winning playwright Jerome Hairston , this imaginative production includes shadow puppets and original music, and it perfectly encapsulates the joys of childhood and the challenges of growing up. The script is based on several of Ezra Jack Keats ' award-winning picture books. Published in 1962, The Snowy Day was the first illustrated children's book to have a Black main character.

"Keats captured the magic of the day-to-day adventures of being a boy and the wonder of childhood," said Piper N. Davis, who served as cultural director on the show. "It shows a Black family living in their own space and place, while the themes offer something everyone can relate to - no matter their age, race, class or family structure."

The production features Kearston Hawkins-Johnson as Peter; A.J. Baldwin as Mom, Archie, and Amy; and Montez Jenkins -Copeland as Dad and the boys. It also features set design and shadow puppets by Kenton Brent, costume design by Melanie Mortimore, sound design and original music by Trey Tatum, stage management by Rebecca Armstrong, and filming and editing by Optic Lizard Productions.

THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats can be viewed Friday through Saturday on three weekends, starting February 12 and closing on February 28. This play is recommended for kids aged 5 and up. Streaming is free, but advance registration is required to view this production. For more information and to register for the weekend you'd like to stream the performance, visit https://cincyplay.com/productions/the-snowy-day . Registration will include instructions on watching the performance.

Seasonal support of Education and Outreach programs is supported by The Robert and Adele Schiff Family Foundation and Linda and Gary Greenberg. Off the Hill is supported by KeyBank and John C. Griswold Foundation. The Playhouse is supported by the generosity of more than 40,000 contributors to the ArtsWave Community Campaign. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund the Playhouse with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. The Playhouse also receives funding from the Shubert Foundation.