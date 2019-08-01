Children's Theatre Announces Auditions For ANNIE JR. And MATILDA

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) is holding auditions in August for two MainStage productions in their 100th Season!

TCT is the nation's oldest children's theatre and is a professional theatre company. All roles are paid positions.

TCT is passionate about creating an inclusive workplace and committed to diverse casting process. All roles are open to all ethnicities and backgrounds.

Upon audition registration, you may indicate which shows you would like to be considered for this season. Auditions are by appointment only. Young Artists ages 9-18 and Adults 18+ may make an audition appointment. You only need ONE audition appointment even if you are interested in both productions.

Visit www.thechildrenstheatre.com/mainstage/auditions to sign-up for an audition appointment.

Appointments can be made for:

Monday, August 12, 2019 between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM

Thursday, August 15, 2019 between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM

You may be asked to return and attend a "movement callback" on the day of your audition, which will take place from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

ANNIE JR. callbacks will take place on Saturday, August 17, 10:00AM - 2:30PM

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL callbacks will take place on Sunday, August 18, 6:00PM - 10PM

Please prepare one memorized song that best shows your vocal range. (1-minute max). The song must be age appropriate. Remember to have your PIANO SHEET MUSIC, as we will NOT be auditioning your a cappella skills. An accompanist will be provided. Your sheet music MUST have the piano part, not just the vocal line, and music should be in a 3-ring binder with the cut CLEARLY marked for the accompanist.

You only need a song. You do NOT need to prepare a monologue.

You may be asked to show your dance ability later in the evening. Please bring attire with you to change into in case we ask you to return.

You must bring a RECENT 8x10 headshot and UPDATED performance resume. Even if you upload to the audition website, a hardcopy of your headshot and resume is required.

Auditions and Callbacks are held at TCT's headquarters located at: 4015 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati OH 45227. For information concerning auditions email Eric Byrd at eric.byrd@tctcincinnati.com. Visit www.thechildrenstheatre.com/mainstage/auditions to sign-up for an audition appointment.





