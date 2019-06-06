CHURCH GIRLSÂ Opens At The Incline Theater With Side Splitting Laughs

Last night's opening of CHURCH GIRLS, the musical, at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater was a hilarious journey through the crazy and satirical world of religion, politics, and slapstick comedy. CHURCH GIRLS, most definitely, is the funniest show that I have seen in the past five years. Is it silly? Yes. Is it over the top? Yes. Is it worth seeing? Yes. CHURCH GIRLS is the newest and funniest addition to the long line of satirical plays going after those people who use religion for their own means. NUNSENSE may be more refined, but CHURCH GIRLS is funnier.

The actors, or should I say comedians, hold nothing back as they pull out every bit since Milton Berle and Sid Caesar invented them! The heart of this campy satire on religion and relationships is the performances--seven male members bringing more than 20 wonderful characters, most of them women, to life.The seven church girls (all men) are joined by fifteen other characters (the same men) including the children and husbands of the ladies of Umatilla. The costume changes were so fast that I had to check my program repeatedly to confirm that the same actor, who was onstage moments before, had now reappeared already transformed into another character. It still seemed impossible!

The story is simple. The ladies of the Umatilla Second Christian Church Auxiliary League are getting together to put on their Mother's Day pageant, which, by the way, the pageant was so funny that the woman sitting next to me laughed so hard I was afraid she wouldn't be able to catch her breath.

You should meet the CHURCH GIRLS at Warsaw Federal Incline Theater because you'll laugh a lot... and you might even learn something about yourself... that is if you aren't too distracted by all that laughing I previously mentioned.

CHURCH GIRLS, The Musical - Book by Ken Jones, Music by Jamey Strawn, Lyrics by Christine Jones, and additional material by Roderick Justice. Directed by Christine Jones

CHURCH GIRLS, through June 30, Warsaw Federal Incline Theater Tickets by phone at: 513-241-6550 Or In person: at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater 801 Matson Pl, Cincinnati Ohio 45204





