CHANNELING GRIMM Comes to Beck Center For the Arts

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the December production, Channeling Grimm, by Tracy Wells. This fun fairy-tale themed play brings The Grimm Brothers from the page to the stage.

When Cameron doesn’t know what to write for an Honors English assignment on the fairy tales of The Brothers Grimm, their friend Jaimie has a solution… to watch TV, of course! With the help of an unusual remote control, they find the wackiest assortment of fairy-tale themed programming. From a Project Runway style competition to a Frog Prince soap opera, a game show hosted by the Magic Mirror, and a sitcom starring Rumpelstiltskin, Channeling Grimm is a fun show for the whole family.

Sarah Clare, Associate Director of Theater Education, says "Getting to watch our younger actors shine and grow under the incredible guidance and artistry of director Rachel Spence is one of my favorite experiences every year. This year is no exception with her creativity taking on Grimm's classics through the lens of the TV screen."

Beck Center for the Arts’ Youth Theater alumni include Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black; Manhattan; Severance); Dee Hoty (three-time Tony Nominee); Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold; Transformers: The Last Night); Rory O’Malley (Hamilton; Tony Nominee, Book of Mormon); and Daniel Reichard (Drama Desk Nominee, Jersey Boys).

Channeling Grimm runs in the Studio Theater from December 13 to December 22, 2024 with Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm. Ticket prices are $15 Adult/Senior, and $13 Children/Student (ages 18 & under). Please purchase tickets at beckcenter.org, call 216.521.2540 or simply stop by Beck Center Customer Service. A special student matinee is available on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 10:00 am. F

