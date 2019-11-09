BWW Review: MEAN GIRLS Roars at Aronoff Center

Get in losers, we're going to the Aronoff. The first national tour of MEAN GIRLS has hit Cincinnati, and plays at the Aronoff through Nov. 17.

The hit comedy, written by Tina Fey has lost none of the hilarity in its stage adaptation. After all, what could be funnier than high school?

MEAN GIRLS follows Cady Heron, a transfer student all the way from Africa, as she enters the wild social jungle of North Shore High. While trying to find where she fits in, she finds two high school misfits, Janis and Damian, who take her under their wing. Together, the three of them decide to overthrow the queen bee, Regina George. In order to do so, Cady must pretend to actually be invested in Regina and her friends, Karen and Gretchen, so that she can destroy the group from within. After all, with lying, high school social dynamics, and potentially forbidden love... what could go wrong?

Danielle Wade beautifully leads the tour as Cady Heron. Wade's comedic timing is nothing less than perfect, and her voice is reminiscent of a Disney Princess meets Judy Garland. Put these two things together and she makes songs like "It Roars," "Stupid With Love" and "I See Stars" true highlights of the night.

Cady wouldn't be able to survive North Shore without Janis and Damian. Mary Kate Morrissey and Eric Huffman have hilarious and incredibly believable chemistry as the quirky, outcasted best friends. The two open the show and immediately get the audience excited and on their side as they narrate Cady's story. Huffman is a true triple threat as he sings, acts and taps his way around North Shore in both of his showstopping songs, "Where Do You Belong" and "Stop." Morrissey, previously seen in Cincinnati defying gravity as Elphaba in "Wicked," once again shows Cincy the powerhouse vocals that she possesses. However, this time she's defying the patriarchy in today's society and empowering people to embrace themselves and their uniqueness in "I'd Rather Be Me."

MEAN GIRLS is a classic, Casey Nicholaw spectacle full of high-energy choreography, electric big group numbers, and a show that makes your face hurt from all the smiling.

Don't be fooled by the pink, and make your way to the Aronoff before MEAN GIRLS "transfers schools" on Nov. 17. For tickets and more information, tap https://www.cincinnatiarts.org/aronoff-center.





