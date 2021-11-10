Aronoff Center And Music Hall Begin Using Free Health Verification App BINDLE

The Cincinnati Arts Association has begun using the free health verification app BINDLE at the Aronoff Center for the Arts and Cincinnati Music Hall.

The free app offers guests the opportunity to upload their full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test information prior to their event to generate a venue entry pass on their mobile device. Guests then will only need to show their entry pass at the venue, eliminating the need to carry paper verification and identification. There is no cost to guests to either download Bindle or create an entry pass.

"We are pleased to offer this new health verification app at the Aronoff Center and Music Hall - at no cost to our ticket holders," said Todd Duesing, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Cincinnati Arts Association. "It is our hope that our guests will use this secure and efficient tool to simplify and expedite their entry into our venues. We are thrilled to Raise the Curtain again on an exceptional season at the Aronoff and Music Hall, and we are committed to providing a safe environment for our audiences to enjoy our events."

While the use of Bindle is not required, guests are encouraged to download the app, set up an account, and create their entry pass prior to arrival at the venue. Bindle does not require biometrics and no personal health information is shared with Bindle or the venue. Guests can safely store COVID-19 test results and vaccine records using Bindle's military-grade encryption, keeping personal identity and health information strictly private.

Bindle entry passes will be accepted at all events at the Aronoff Center and Music Hall.

More information on downloading and using Bindle can be found HERE.

As we welcome guests back to the Aronoff Center and Music Hall, the health and well-being of our audiences, staff, volunteers, and artists remains our number one priority. In cooperation with the resident arts organizations at our venues, we have implemented layers of defense against COVID-19, including mask, proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 test), and corresponding photo ID requirements. With the use of Bindle's easy entry pass, there is no need to carry other forms of health documentation or photo ID for entry into the Aronoff Center or Music Hall. For details about our Health and Safety Protocols, CLICK HERE.

It is more important now than ever to purchase tickets directly from an official ticket source - such as the Cincinnati Arts Association or one of the resident companies at the Aronoff Center and Music Hall- rather than a copy-cat secondary ticketing site, so that we can capture the contact information of our ticket buyers. This information allows us to inform ticket holders of changing COVID-19 policies, event cancellations or rescheduling, traffic alerts, etc. Uninformed ticket holders who arrive without COVID-19 documentation run the risk of being refused entry into our venues and missing the show. For more information about the Official Ticket Sources for the Aronoff Center and Music Hall, CLICK HERE.